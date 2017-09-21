Geschreven op 21-9-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

De HH Ferries Group heeft samen met ABB de Tycho Brahe en de Aurora aangepast tot twee volledig elektrisch veerponten.

Veerponten bieden goede mogelijkheden voor een elektrische aandrijving, omdat ze doorgaans korte afstanden afleggen. De Tycho Brahe en de Aurora worden ingezet voor een route van 4 kilometer, tussen Helsingborg (Zweden) and Helsingör (Denemarken).

Hiervoor is een accupakket van ruim 4 megawattuur nodig. Ze zijn in staat om jaarlijks 7,4 miljoen passagiers en 1,9 miljoen voertuigen te vervoeren. ABB is verantwoordelijk voor de installatie van het accupakket en voor de installatie van enorme robotarmen, die het accupakket volledig geautomatiseerd kunnen koppelen aan laadstations aan de kust. Hierdoor wordt de oplaadtijd aanzienlijk teruggedrongen.

The HH Ferries Group are rebuilding two ferries, the Tycho Brahe and the Aurora, for battery operation to make for a cleaner and more peaceful environment around the Sound. By the end of 2017, we are installing the batteries needed for the forward propulsion of the two ferries and upgrading the ports on both sides of the strait – so the trip on the region’s floating bridge will be an even greener experience.

The two ferries will be among the first in the world to run on pure battery power on such a high-frequency ferry route as Helsingborg – Helsingör. This is good news for fish, birds and people in the region – and it doesn’t even affect the timetable! The ferries will not spend more time in port or on the crossing. The only difference is that the ships cut off the diesel engines and are instead charged with electricity from the newly built charging stations at each port.

It takes more than a pair of AA batteries to operate 8414 tonnes of ferry across the Sound. 640 batteries of 6.5 kWh are installed on top of each ferry along with two deckhouses for transformers, converters and cooling of the batteries. Cables run from the deckhouses to connecting points at each end of the ship, so that the batteries can be quick-charged – to provide the power of 70 electric cars.

A fully automatic laser-guided robotic arm connects the batteries to the grid every time the ferries are in port. It typically takes only 5-9 minutes each time, so no time is wasted.

ABB is the supplier of the power and propulsion systems onboard Tycho Brahe, the world’s largest battery-driven ferry operating between Helsingör and Helsinborg. The modernization of the vessel (first commissioned in 1991) includes the supply of batteries, an energy storage control system and onboard DC Grid technology. At both ends of the route, ABB is also supplying fully automated shore-side charging stations that will optimize the connection time and maximize the charging period of the vessel. This pioneering technology is the world’s first automated shore-side charging solution that leverages 3D laser scanning and wireless communication between ship and shore.

The robotic arms and related technology are mounted at the docks in Helsingborg and Helsingør in towers more than 10 meters high, providing shelter from wind and weather between charging of the ferries’ batteries. Towers, technology and robotic arms are manufactured by ABB, which is HH Ferries Group’s main supplier in connection with the battery project.

