De Elektrische Volkswagen I.D. Vizzion Concept CarGeschreven op 6-3-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV
Volkswagen heeft tijdens de Geneva Motor Show de elektrische Volkswagen I.D. Vizzion onthuld.
De concept car heeft een futuristisch sportief design, met strakke lijnen.
De volledig elektrische auto heeft een bereik van 665 kilometer, kan autonoom rijden en luistert naar commando’s en bewegingen.
De I.D.-serie bestaat uit concepten die volgens Volkswagen waarschijnlijk pas over een decennium de weg op kunnen. Dan is de technologie pas echt rijp.
Erik van Erne zegt:
6 maart 2018 om 15:14 | Permalink
World premiere of the I.D. VIZZION at Geneva Motor Show 2018
The largest model and innovative product campaign in the history of Volkswagen is entering its next stage. After presenting the first all-electric vehicles of the new I.D. Family models , the Volkswagen brand is now showing, for the first time, a concept of an autonomously driving automobile. The new I.D. VIZZION concept car is the fourth member of the Volkswagen I.D. Family. With its innovative technology, fully-automated operating concept and elegant form, the premium class MPV is showing the direction Volkswagen is taking in the technology and design of its future electric models.