Geschreven op 14-9-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

Borgward heeft op de IAA in Frankfurt een nieuwe elektrische concept-car, een studiemodel, gepresenteerd met de fraaie en ook bekende naam Isabella.

De Isabella-familie – bestaande uit een tweedeurssedan, een cabriolet, een station, een coupé en een pick-up – werd tussen 1954 en 1962 in het Duitse Bremen gebouwd door Borgward.

Het studiemodel is 5 meter lang, 1,4 meter hoog en 1,92 meter breed. De mooi gevormde koets is voorzien van op bijzondere wijze openschuivende deuren. De Isabella heeft 300 pk en 450 Nm aan elektrokracht die over alle vier de wielen wordt verdeeld. Een sprint vanuit stilstand naar 100 km/h is in 4,5 seconden gedaan. De topsnelheid van de elektrische Borgward Isabella ligt op 250 km/h.

The impressive potential of the electric drive platform Borgward ePROPULSION, suitable for both SUVs and sedans, becomes particularly apparent in the Borgward Projekt BXi7, a close-to-production near-series concept car: The first Borgward SUV with a purely electric drive stands for the sustainable future of the brand.

The battery convinces with a high energy density, enables the BXi7 to achieve a range of up to 500 kilometers and can be charged up to 80 percent within 30 minutes at a quick charging station. An e-motor at both the front and rear axle make the SUV a four-wheel drive, together the motors have an output of 200 kW / 272 HP and offer a maximum torque of 400 newton meter. The acceleration from 0-100 km/h is achieved in 6.5 seconds, the top speed is 200 km/h.