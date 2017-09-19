Anders Bekeken

Daimler Delivers First Electric FUSO eCanter Trucks to UPS

Daimler’s FUSO delivered the first few trucks to carrier UPS as part of its all-electric eCanter truck program. 

The German automaker claims that it’s the first all-electric truck in series production and they plan to deliver about 500 more over the next 2 years before starting volume production.

The FUSO eCanter is meant for urban routes with a range of only 100 kilometers and a load capacity up to three and a half tons depending on body and usage. The vehicle is powered by an electric powertrain with six high voltage lithium ion battery packs with 420V and 13.8 kWh each for a total of approx. 83 kWh of capacity.

The trucks are currently made in low volume production in Portugal, but they plan to make them in higher volume starting in 2019.

