Cummins unveiled AEOS, a revolutionary new all-electric powertrain in a demonstrator truck. AEOS uses a 140 KWh battery pack instead of a 12-liter engine. The weight of the electric powertrain is roughly equal to that of the removed engine, aftertreatment, transmission and fuel tank.

The tractor day cab when paired with a trailer has a gross vehicle weight rating limit of 75,000 pounds. The concept truck has a range of about 100 miles on a single charge for city driving that’s extendable to 300 miles with additional battery packs.

A regenerative braking system and the potential for solar panels on the trailer roof can send energy to the battery pack. Air drag is reduced by replacing side mirrors with an in-dash camera system. The truck achieves a significant air drag reduction via its highly streamlined design as well as a better sealed truck body and underbody – with no front radiator intrusion.

