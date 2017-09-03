Anders Bekeken

Cummins AEOS Electric Concept Truck Unveiled by Cummins

Geschreven op 3-9-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV
Pin It

Cummins unveiled AEOS, a revolutionary new all-electric powertrain in a demonstrator truck. AEOS uses a 140 KWh battery pack instead of a 12-liter engine. The weight of the electric powertrain is roughly equal to that of the removed engine, aftertreatment, transmission and fuel tank.

The tractor day cab when paired with a trailer has a gross vehicle weight rating limit of 75,000 pounds. The concept truck has a range of about 100 miles on a single charge for city driving that’s extendable to 300 miles with additional battery packs.

A regenerative braking system and the potential for solar panels on the trailer roof can send energy to the battery pack. Air drag is reduced by replacing side mirrors with an in-dash camera system. The truck achieves a significant air drag reduction via its highly streamlined design as well as a better sealed truck body and underbody – with no front radiator intrusion.

See also: The Nikola One and The Nikola Two Electric Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trucks by Nikola Motor Company – The Einride T-Pod: An Electric, Self-Driving Truck Without Windows by Einride – De Truck van de Toekomst – The Zero Emission Electric Bus of the Future – The Future of Trucking – Renault Falcon Truck: Een Laboratorium op Wielen by Renault – Drie Distributietrucks met Waterstof Brandstofcel voor Asko in Noorwegen by Scania – OEX-B Zero Emission Overland Truck by Hamid Bekhradi – De Zero Emission Smith Newton Taurus 265-12.5E by Custers – The First Full Electric Heavy Duty Terminal Tracker, de Nautilus E30

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

CAPTCHA

*

Categorieën

  • Afval (519)
  • Agenda (2.709)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (113)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (660)
  • Communicatie (373)
  • Cradle to Cradle (402)
  • Design (221)
  • Dieren (169)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.095)
  • Educatie (338)
  • EEN-Armoede (251)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.736)
  • English Channel (1)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (120)
  • Geluid (21)
  • Gezondheid (276)
  • Goed Doel (112)
  • Green Deal (8)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (284)
  • Iets anders (332)
  • Int. Samenwerking (186)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (154)
  • Klimaat (1.584)
  • Licht (357)
  • Lucht (31)
  • Mensenrechten (162)
  • Milieu (732)
  • MVO (105)
  • Natuur (654)
  • Nederland (11)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (107)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (32)
  • Sport (202)
  • Vakantie (74)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (62)
  • Vervoer en OV (865)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (273)
  • Welzijnswerk (28)

    • Recente berichten

  • Cummins AEOS Electric Concept Truck Unveiled by Cummins
  • De Slimme Elektrische Boiler Voor Een Duurzame Douche by Peeeks, Inventum en Eneco
  • Dag van de Duurzaamheid 2017: Dutch Earth Week 2017 in Limburg – No Waste
  • Landal De Reeuwijkse Plassen: Het Duurzaamste Vakantiepark van Nederland
  • Klimaatinstituut Global Centre of Excellence on Climate Adaptation (GCECA) naar Utrecht
  • TED Talks: A Practical Way to Help the Homeless Find Work and Safety by Richard J. Berry
  • Studium Generale Universiteit Utrecht: Hacking Global Warming by Frank van Rijnsoever
  • The Future of Cities: Seeking Answers About Our Urban Future by Oscar Boyson
  • What is Urban Metabolism? We Need to Achieve More With Less
  • Five Insane Future Car Concepts 2017 by I’m From Future
  • Seven All-Electric Cars You Can Afford to Buy Coming by 2020
  • La League All-Star Match & Girls Finals in het Olympisch Stadion by Plan Nederland
  • Cycle for Plan: A Once in a Lifetime Challenge in Malawi, Vietnam en Nicaragua by Plan Nederland
  • Clean Seas Turn the Tide: Kenya Banned Plastic Bags to Save the Environment and Protect Wildlife
  • Costa Rica is Planning to Ban All Single Use Plastics by 2021
  • Plannen Voor Groot Zonnepark op Geluidswal Veldhuizen A12 bij Utrecht
  • DAM Prijs 2017: Wie Is de Meest Duurzame Ondernemer van Amsterdam?
  • Royal Mail Unveils Nine New Electric Trucks by Arrival UK
  • Zonnepanelen op Maastricht Aachen Airport by Provincie Limburg
  • Van Afval Naar Asfalt (VANA): Fietspaden met Cellulose uit Gebruikt Toiletpapier by CirTec

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    Review http://www.stichtingmilieunet.nl/andersbekekenblog/ on alexa.com