Stena Line, which operates the Stena Jutlandica ferry between Frederikshavn (Denmark) and Gothenburg (Sweden), announced that they will convert the Stena Jutlandica to electric propulsion.

They will install a massive 1 MWh battery pack to power the 185-meter long ship – making it one of the largest electric ships in the world.

Stena Line take the next step in the quest to test new environmentally friendly energy types for propulsion of vessels. Recently a contract was signed with Callenberg Technology Group for batteries with a capacity of 1 MWh which will be installed on Stena Jutlandica which operates between Gothenburg and Frederikshavn. Before the summer, battery power in port operation will become a reality.

The battery project is an important part of Stena Line’s sustainability strategy. In the future the target with the battery is to be able to navigate the vessel 50 nautical miles. The battery project will commence now and will be completed step by step. In step one, it is about switching on battery power for bow thrusters and maneuvering when berthing in port. In step two, an extended battery operation is connected to the propellers, meaning that Stena Jutlandica can be operated on electricity within around 10 nautical miles, equal to the distance between Göteborg and Vinga Lighthouse. In step three, battery capacity is further expanded and a vessel can operate about 50 nautical miles of electricity corresponding to the distance between Gothenburg and Frederikshavn.

The objective of accomplishing this in several steps is to test and gather knowledge about electrical operation along the way. If the project is successful, battery operation may also be applicable to other vessels in the Stena Line fleet of 38 vessels.

The technical solutions are being developed together with Stena Teknik, which cooperates with the academic world, authorities and various suppliers. The project has been received very positively, and the first phase is supported and financed by half by the Swedish Transport Administration and the EU.

