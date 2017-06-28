China’s One Belt One Road: The New Silk RoadGeschreven op 28-6-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV
China’s $1 trillion One Belt One Road (New Silk Road) initiative is unprecedented in size and scope.
President Xi Jinping has sealed megaproject deals with 65 countries to construct ports, power stations, rail lines, roads, and all the tunnels and bridges needed to connect them back to mainland China.
Announced in 2013 by President Xi Jinping, a brand new double trade corridor is set to reopen channels between China and its neighbours in the west: most notably Central Asia, the Middle East and Europe. According to the Belt and Road Action Plan released in 2015, the initiative will encompass land routes (the “Belt”) and maritime routes (the “Road”) with the goal of improving trade relationships in the region primarily through infrastructure investments.
China’s Future Megaprojects (2016-2050’s)
China is embracing megaprojects at an unprecedented rate and will – over the course of a few decades – complete a phase of infrastructure that will rival what the United States has built in its entire history.
What is China’s New Silk Road? by WEF
The New Silk Road Becomes the World Land-Bridge, A Tour
In a world where systemic economic crises and proxy warfare have become the new normal, it’s not hyperbole to say that we are—as a planet—at the end of the post WWII paradigm. Now, a handful of world leaders are proposing a change of course and in doing so, are fundamentally challenging the underlying axioms which have shaped the last century of global economic policy.
The global economic renaissance first envisioned by Lyndon and Helga LaRouche two decades ago when they presented their “Eurasian Land-Bridge, the ‘New Silk Road’—locomotive for worldwide economic development” report, is now becoming a reality. In December 2014, Lyndon LaRouche’s intelligence weekly, Executive Intelligence Review, published an updated version of the Land-Bridge proposal, this time presented as “The New Silk Road Becomes the World Land-Bridge.”
Constructing the World Land-Bridge would mean an economic and cultural renaissance for the planet, a new paradigm for mankind. The projects and key economic concepts laid out in this report are truly the blueprint from which leading governments around the world are working, the challenge now is bringing the U.S. back to its roots and transforming it into a powerful ally of this new economic order.