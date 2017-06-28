Anders Bekeken

China’s One Belt One Road: The New Silk Road

Geschreven op 28-6-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV
Pin It

China’s $1 trillion One Belt One Road (New Silk Road) initiative is unprecedented in size and scope.

President Xi Jinping has sealed megaproject deals with 65 countries to construct ports, power stations, rail lines, roads, and all the tunnels and bridges needed to connect them back to mainland China.

Announced in 2013 by President Xi Jinping, a brand new double trade corridor is set to reopen channels between China and its neighbours in the west: most notably Central Asia, the Middle East and Europe. According to the Belt and Road Action Plan released in 2015, the initiative will encompass land routes (the “Belt”) and maritime routes (the “Road”) with the goal of improving trade relationships in the region primarily through infrastructure investments.

3 Reacties »

3 Reacties

  1. Erik van Erne zegt:

    28 juni 2017 om 19:18 | Permalink

    China’s Future Megaprojects (2016-2050’s)

    China is embracing megaprojects at an unprecedented rate and will – over the course of a few decades – complete a phase of infrastructure that will rival what the United States has built in its entire history.

  2. Erik van Erne zegt:

    28 juni 2017 om 19:20 | Permalink

    What is China’s New Silk Road? by WEF

  3. Erik van Erne zegt:

    28 juni 2017 om 19:22 | Permalink

    The New Silk Road Becomes the World Land-Bridge, A Tour

    In a world where systemic economic crises and proxy warfare have become the new normal, it’s not hyperbole to say that we are—as a planet—at the end of the post WWII paradigm. Now, a handful of world leaders are proposing a change of course and in doing so, are fundamentally challenging the underlying axioms which have shaped the last century of global economic policy.

    The global economic renaissance first envisioned by Lyndon and Helga LaRouche two decades ago when they presented their “Eurasian Land-Bridge, the ‘New Silk Road’—locomotive for worldwide economic development” report, is now becoming a reality. In December 2014, Lyndon LaRouche’s intelligence weekly, Executive Intelligence Review, published an updated version of the Land-Bridge proposal, this time presented as “The New Silk Road Becomes the World Land-Bridge.”

    Constructing the World Land-Bridge would mean an economic and cultural renaissance for the planet, a new paradigm for mankind. The projects and key economic concepts laid out in this report are truly the blueprint from which leading governments around the world are working, the challenge now is bringing the U.S. back to its roots and transforming it into a powerful ally of this new economic order.

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

CAPTCHA

*

Categorieën

  • Afval (513)
  • Agenda (2.655)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (113)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (645)
  • Communicatie (373)
  • Cradle to Cradle (394)
  • Design (213)
  • Dieren (169)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.063)
  • Educatie (337)
  • EEN-Armoede (250)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.673)
  • English Channel (1)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (119)
  • Geluid (21)
  • Gezondheid (275)
  • Goed Doel (110)
  • Green Deal (8)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (278)
  • Iets anders (329)
  • Int. Samenwerking (186)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (154)
  • Klimaat (1.575)
  • Licht (357)
  • Lucht (31)
  • Mensenrechten (160)
  • Milieu (728)
  • MVO (103)
  • Natuur (641)
  • Nederland (11)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (107)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (32)
  • Sport (200)
  • Vakantie (73)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (61)
  • Vervoer en OV (816)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (271)
  • Welzijnswerk (28)

    • Schrijvers

    Recente berichten

  • Which Countries Run On 100% Renewable Energy? Costa Rica, Iceland, Albania and Paraguay
  • World Population Prospects The 2017 Revision by UN: Bijna 10 miljard Mensen op Aarde in 2050
  • China’s One Belt One Road: The New Silk Road
  • 2050 – An Energetic Odyssey: 25.000 Mega Windmolens Goed Voor 1.200 TW op de Noordzee
  • ’s Werelds Eerste Bio-Asfalt Fietspad op Campus Wageningen University & Research (WUR)
  • Het Geen Afval Festival 2017 in Acht, Stadskanaal en Vlaardingen by Van Gansewinkel
  • ANNE (Alle Nederlanders Naar Energieneutraal): Experience Center Voor Duurzaam Wonen in Utrecht
  • Solar Highways: Integratie van Dubbelzijdige Zonnepanelen in een Geluidsscherm langs de A50
  • Nationaal Consortium Zon op Water Gaat Drie Drijvende Zonneparken van 100 MW Realiseren
  • Solar Park Aruba Airport by Pfixx Solar
  • The Island of Kauai Hawaii Powered by Solar Panels and Power Stacks by SolarCity and Tesla
  • The Sealander: The Amphibious Camper with Solar Panels by Daniel Straub
  • Het Tiny House van Mill Home met Zonnepanelen Dak by Loci
  • Scania Fabriek in Zwolle Met 22.000 Zonnepanelen op het Dak: Grootste Zonnedak van Nederland
  • Solar Island Ta’u in American Samoa Powered by Solar Panels and Power Packs by Tesla
  • Forest City Johor in Iskandar Malaysia, next to Singapore by Country Garden Pacific View (CGPV)
  • China’s Forest City Shijiazhuang: A Model of Sustainable Growth Running on Renewable Energy
  • Natuurtop 2017: Spannende Natuur bij het Camperduin bij Schoorl
  • Naar Een Duurzaam Nederland: Investeringsagenda voor Kabinetsformatie 2017 by IPO, VNG en UvW
  • Our Water, Our Future Project by The Story of Stuff

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    Review http://www.stichtingmilieunet.nl/andersbekekenblog/ on alexa.com