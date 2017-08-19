Anders Bekeken

Chanje V8070: An Electric Class 5 Van by Chanje Energy

Geschreven op 20-8-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV
Pin It

Startup electric truck maker Chanje Energy has launched an electric Class 5 van, intent to replace last century’s fossil fuels with a zero-emissions Class 5 last-mile delivery option. 

Chanje V8070 is truly a vehicle without compromise. Chanje is offering the first premium-quality, extended-length, medium-duty electric vehicle in the US.

The Chanje flagship is the first electric medium duty panel van designed and built from the ground up to meet the specific needs of the last mile industry. This approach allows us to offer maximum payload, maximum cargo capacity, the most efficient powertrain, a comfortable driving experience and it happens to be fully electric. The V8070 is a no compromise solution.

The V8070’s 7.2 kW onboard charger and standard SAE J1772 connector complement typical commercial van duty cycles. There’s no need to interrupt your route to find a fuel station – just plug in the V8070 at your depot for an overnight charge. The V8070 is designed to accommodate that route with an estimated range of 100 miles with 3,000 lbs. of payload on a single charge.

The V8070 features an 10.4”, Android-based touchscreen display that with LTE connectivity to control most of the van’s features4. Some of the features included are: Universal Pull-Down Menu. Lighting and Temperature Control. Weather Updates. Agenda Display. Radio Quick-Start Button. State of Charge. Estimated Miles Remaining. Current Energy Consumption.

An EV’s lack of engine noise provides an opportunity for less disruptive after-hours productivity. And in urban areas where heavy traffic is common and commercial trucks spend a majority of their day idling, the near silence of an EV is a powerful step towards positively transforming the urban environment.

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

CAPTCHA

*

Categorieën

  • Afval (517)
  • Agenda (2.699)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (113)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (658)
  • Communicatie (373)
  • Cradle to Cradle (402)
  • Design (221)
  • Dieren (169)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.086)
  • Educatie (338)
  • EEN-Armoede (251)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.729)
  • English Channel (1)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (120)
  • Geluid (21)
  • Gezondheid (276)
  • Goed Doel (112)
  • Green Deal (8)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (279)
  • Iets anders (331)
  • Int. Samenwerking (186)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (154)
  • Klimaat (1.583)
  • Licht (357)
  • Lucht (31)
  • Mensenrechten (160)
  • Milieu (729)
  • MVO (105)
  • Natuur (654)
  • Nederland (11)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (107)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (32)
  • Sport (200)
  • Vakantie (73)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (62)
  • Vervoer en OV (858)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (273)
  • Welzijnswerk (28)

    • Recente berichten

  • The Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet: Full Electric Ultimate Luxury of the Future
  • Aurora Solar Thermal Plant en Energieopslag in Port Augusta, Zuid-Australië by SolarReserve
  • The Vision Van Research Vehicle by Mercedes-Benz
  • Chanje V8070: An Electric Class 5 Van by Chanje Energy
  • MAN Trucks & Bus Introduceert Volledig Elektrische Distributietrucks en Elektrische Stadsbussen
  • De Dikke Alg: Een Nederlandse Houten Motorfiest by Ritsert Mans op Algen Olie by Peter Mooij
  • Zullen We Samen Eneco Kopen?: Word Lid van EneCoöperatie en Houd Eneco in Publieke Handen
  • Drones Planting 1 Million Trees in the Irrawaddy River Delta in Myanmar by BioCarbon Engineering 
  • Buurkracht Helpt Buurtbewoners om Samen Energie te Besparen en Zonnepanelen te Plaatsen
  • Tao Zhu Yin Yuan Tower in Taipei, Taiwan: Agora Garden With 23,000 Trees by Vincent Callebaut
  • De Elektrische StreetScooter Work XL by Ford en Deutsche Post DHL Duitsland
  • Twee Elektrische Vrachtwagens voor Bevoorrading Albert Heijn Supermarkten in Amsterdam
  • Haarlem Plastic Vrij: De Start Van Een Duurzaam Seizoen by Initiatiefgroep Haarlem Plastic Vrij
  • Albert Heijn Plaatst 10.788 Zonnepanelen op Distributiecentrum Pijnacker
  • The Electric Vehicle Symposium & Exhibition EVS30 in Stuttgart: The Holland Lounge
  • Royal Schiphol Group Kiest voor 100% Duurzame Windenergie uit Nederland by Eneco
  • Nature Is Speaking by Conservation International: Robert Redford is The Redwood
  • EM-04 Lina: World’s First Structural Bio-Based Electric Car by TU Ecomotive
  • The Blue Future: Floating Mega Islands by MARIN
  • Zon voor NOP: Ruim 22.000 Zonnepanelen (6,3 MW) op Bedrijfsdaken in Noordoostpolder

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    Review http://www.stichtingmilieunet.nl/andersbekekenblog/ on alexa.com