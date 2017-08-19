Geschreven op 20-8-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

Startup electric truck maker Chanje Energy has launched an electric Class 5 van, intent to replace last century’s fossil fuels with a zero-emissions Class 5 last-mile delivery option.

Chanje V8070 is truly a vehicle without compromise. Chanje is offering the first premium-quality, extended-length, medium-duty electric vehicle in the US.

The Chanje flagship is the first electric medium duty panel van designed and built from the ground up to meet the specific needs of the last mile industry. This approach allows us to offer maximum payload, maximum cargo capacity, the most efficient powertrain, a comfortable driving experience and it happens to be fully electric. The V8070 is a no compromise solution.

The V8070’s 7.2 kW onboard charger and standard SAE J1772 connector complement typical commercial van duty cycles. There’s no need to interrupt your route to find a fuel station – just plug in the V8070 at your depot for an overnight charge. The V8070 is designed to accommodate that route with an estimated range of 100 miles with 3,000 lbs. of payload on a single charge.

The V8070 features an 10.4”, Android-based touchscreen display that with LTE connectivity to control most of the van’s features4. Some of the features included are: Universal Pull-Down Menu. Lighting and Temperature Control. Weather Updates. Agenda Display. Radio Quick-Start Button. State of Charge. Estimated Miles Remaining. Current Energy Consumption.

An EV’s lack of engine noise provides an opportunity for less disruptive after-hours productivity. And in urban areas where heavy traffic is common and commercial trucks spend a majority of their day idling, the near silence of an EV is a powerful step towards positively transforming the urban environment.