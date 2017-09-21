Geschreven op 21-9-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

Mooi hoor. Niemand minder dan Arnold Schwarzenegger heeft ’s werelds eerste elektrische Hummer aan de wereld gepresenteerd.

Kreisel Electric, een Oostenrijkse start-up die gespecialiseerd is in het elektrificeren van auto’s is verantwoordelijk voor de ombouw van de Hummer.

De elektrische Hummer die Kreisel Electric ontwikkeld heeft, is voorzien van twee elektromotoren en een accupakket van 100 kilowattuur.

De topsnelheid is 120 kilometer per uur en de elektrische Hummer heeft een bereik van ongeveer 300 kilometer op een volle batterij.

Een Hummer met verbrandingsmotoren verbruikt maar liefst 24 liter benzine per 100 afgelegde kilometers.

Arnold Schwarzenegger presented the world’s first electric Hummer from Kreisel Electric at the opening of the company’s new research and development center in Rainbach, Mühlkreis district, Upper Austria. “Kreisel Electric electrified my G-class last winter. And now a Hummer. If Kreisel keeps it up at this pace, I will soon be able to fly here from LA in an electric airplane,” said Arnold Schwarzenegger, friend and patron of the high-tech pioneers, who was clearly impressed with the electrification of his big off-road vehicle.

Kreisel Electric developed an off-road prototype on the basis of the H1 model in just two months’ time. It is equipped with high-performance batteries from Kreisel Electric featuring a 100 kWh capacity and two electric motors on the front and back axles, with a system output of 360 kW (490 PS). The vehicle can reach speeds of up to 120 km/h and has a range of about 300 kilometers and a total weight of 3,300 kg.

The standard version of this American off-road vehicle consumes up to 24 liters of fuel for every 100 kilometers and emits up to 470g CO2 per kilometer. “With our electrified prototypes, we want to show what is possible using Kreisel technology. We will certainly not mass-produce these models. But our Hummer is a powerhouse in wolf’s clothing, one that drives so quietly even the sheep are not disturbed,” said Markus Kreisel, one of the founders of Kreisel Electric.