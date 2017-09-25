Geschreven op 28-9-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

Volvo announced they received their largest order for electric busses so far. Tide Buss ordered 25 fully electric Volvo 7900 buses to be used in the Norwegian city of Trondheim.

AtB, the public transportation administration company in Trondheim, was one of the first in Europe to order hybrid buses from Volvo back in 2010.

Now, with the new purchase, Tide Buss will have a total of 35 electric buses – making it the largest fleet of electric buses in Norway.

Starting in 2019, Volvo’s 7900 buses will be used on four different routes in Trondheim, ranging from 7.5 to 9.5 miles each.

The Volvo 7900 electric buses will be fast charged at the various bus stops along the way. The energy will be stored in four water-cooled, high-capacity, 19kWh Lithium-Ion batteries for a total of 76kWh. Significantly less than the buses from Proterra and BYD, which use respectively 257kWh and 324kWh battery packs.

The Volvo buses will be used on shorter, mostly inner-city routes where every bus stop is supplied with a fast-charging station, that can fully replenish the batteries within 6 minutes. Even though this smaller battery pack approach would not work for longer suburban routes, the benefit is that Volvo can maximize interior space and passenger capacity on their fully-electric 7900 buses.

The charging stations are based on an open interface platform known as OppCharge. This means that electric buses from other manufacturers can use the same infrastructure.

The charging stations use renewable energy only, effectively making the buses one hundred percent emissions-free. Compared to regular diesel-powered buses, the new fully electric Volvo buses use 80% less energy. Volvo takes care of all the vehicle and battery maintenance at a monthly fixed cost. In total, the company has sold more than 3600 electrified Volvo buses globally.

