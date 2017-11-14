Geschreven op 14-11-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

Shenzhen has been working toward this goal for a while. It already has 14,000 electric buses on the street, with only has a few hundred diesel-powered buses left to replace. They will be decommissioned over the last two months of the year.

BYD is in charge of providing 80% of the electric buses for the city. BYD started the Shenzhen pilot test in 2011. In six years, the giant city with a population of 11.9 million managed to implement a complete switch to full electric buses.

