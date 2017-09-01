Top 5 Fastest All-Electric Cars by Acceleration from 0-62 mph (0-100km/h)
1. Rimac Concept One:
0-62 mph in 2.6 seconds
811 kW or 1087 horsepower
1,180 ft.-lb of torque
Top speed is 220 mph
2. NIO EP9 (NextEV Formula E team):
0-62 mph in 2.7 seconds,
1000kW or 1341 horsepower
Top speed is 194 mph
3. Tesla Model S P100D:
0-62 mph in 2.7 sec
0-60 mph in 2.5 sec
567 kW or 760 Horsepower,
Top speed is 155 mph
4. Tesla Model X P100D:
0-62 mph in 3.1 seconds
5. Renault TREZOR:
0-62mph in 3.9 seconds
260kW or 350 horsepower
280 ft.-lb. of torque
Erik van Erne zegt:
1 september 2017 om 13:28 | Permalink
Top 5 Fastest All-Electric Cars by Acceleration from 0-62 mph (0-100km/h)
1. Rimac Concept One:
0-62 mph in 2.6 seconds
811 kW or 1087 horsepower
1,180 ft.-lb of torque
Top speed is 220 mph
2. NIO EP9 (NextEV Formula E team):
0-62 mph in 2.7 seconds,
1000kW or 1341 horsepower
Top speed is 194 mph
3. Tesla Model S P100D:
0-62 mph in 2.7 sec
0-60 mph in 2.5 sec
567 kW or 760 Horsepower,
Top speed is 155 mph
4. Tesla Model X P100D:
0-62 mph in 3.1 seconds
5. Renault TREZOR:
0-62mph in 3.9 seconds
260kW or 350 horsepower
280 ft.-lb. of torque