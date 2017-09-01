Anders Bekeken

Seven All-Electric Cars You Can Afford to Buy Coming by 2020

Geschreven op 1-9-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV
1 Reactie

Één Reactie

  1. Erik van Erne zegt:

    1 september 2017 om 13:28 | Permalink

    Top 5 Fastest All-Electric Cars by Acceleration from 0-62 mph (0-100km/h)

    1. Rimac Concept One:
    0-62 mph in 2.6 seconds
    811 kW or 1087 horsepower
    1,180 ft.-lb of torque
    Top speed is 220 mph
    2. NIO EP9 (NextEV Formula E team):
    0-62 mph in 2.7 seconds,
    1000kW or 1341 horsepower
    Top speed is 194 mph
    3. Tesla Model S P100D:
    0-62 mph in 2.7 sec
    0-60 mph in 2.5 sec
    567 kW or 760 Horsepower,
    Top speed is 155 mph
    4. Tesla Model X P100D:
    0-62 mph in 3.1 seconds
    5. Renault TREZOR:
    0-62mph in 3.9 seconds
    260kW or 350 horsepower
    280 ft.-lb. of torque

