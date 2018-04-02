Anders Bekeken

1,000 Electric BYD e6 VIP Taxis for Bangkok, Thailand by BYD

Geschreven op 2-4-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

BYD has entered into a agreement with Rizen Energy to deliver 1000 electric taxis for use in the city of Bangkok, Thailand.

Rizen Energy is a subsidiary of Sharich Holding Company, which is now the official distributor of BYD vehicles in Thailand.

The first 100 electric taxis are scheduled to arrive and enter revenue service shortly, with the balance delivered before the end of this year.

The e6 BYD cars will be classified as VIP taxis, which allows them to charge higher rates than regular taxis.

The BYD e6, a five-seat multi-purpose vehicle can drive in a range of 350km per charge and spend only 90 minutes for charging with a 40-kilowatt station. They will be eligible for free recharging at Energy Mahanakorn charging stations and receive preferential insurance rates from local insurers.

See also: Shenzhen’s new BYD6 Electric Taxis – Europe’s first BYD e6 shows up in the Netherlands: Project 75-EV-RO – Beijing Gaat Alle 70.000 Taxi’s in de Stad Vervangen door Elektrische Taxi’s – De Opmars Van De Elektrische Taxi in Amsterdam: 585 Elektrische Taxi’s in Amsterdam – Schiphol Duurzaam: 167 Elektrische Tesla Model S Elektrische Taxi’s op Schiphol Airport – London Taxi Company Rebrands Itself As London EV Company (LEVC): The Electric TX London Taxi – The Taxi of Tomorrow: Zero-Emission NYC Taxi Unicab

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (548)
  • Agenda (2.859)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (115)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (693)
  • Communicatie (372)
  • Cradle to Cradle – Circulair (432)
  • Design (229)
  • Dieren (171)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.148)
  • Educatie (341)
  • EEN-Armoede (252)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.894)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (122)
  • Geluid (25)
  • Gezondheid (297)
  • Goed Doel (116)
  • Green Deal (13)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (289)
  • Iets anders (349)
  • Int. Samenwerking (187)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (152)
  • Klimaat (1.604)
  • Licht (367)
  • Lucht (30)
  • Mensenrechten (166)
  • Milieu (736)
  • MVO (107)
  • Natuur (677)
  • Nederland (16)
  • Olympische Spelen (66)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (116)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (26)
  • Sport (208)
  • Vakantie (76)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (63)
  • Vervoer en OV (983)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (288)
  • Welzijnswerk (29)

    • Recente berichten

  • The Water Futures Design Challenge by A/D/O
  • Five Best Electric Bikes by FreakOut Tech
  • The World’s Largest 200 GW Solar Power Plant in Saudi Arabia by Softbank
  • 1,000 Electric BYD e6 VIP Taxis for Bangkok, Thailand by BYD
  • World Scientists Warning to Humanity A Second Notice: 20,000 World Scientists Have Signed Now
  • 10 Incredible Wheel and Tyre Design Innovations by Minds Eye Design
  • Jong Geleerd, Oud Gedaan: Wat Jij Kunt Doen Voor Een Duurzame Toekomst by Jan Terlouw
  • Top 10 Electric Vans for Family and Business by Automotive Territory
  • Warmtebaan Enschede: Duurzaam Verwarmen Met Warmte van Twence by Ennatuurlijk
  • WATBETERS Energie-Initiatief in Overbetuwe: Duurzame Energie Inkopen en Opwekken
  • Duurzame Bedrijfskleding in de Textielsector
  • Circulair Leiderschap: Terug Naar De Kern by Ann Linnae en Christina Baldwin
  • Windenergie Op Zee 2030: Windparken Hollandse Kust West, Wadden-Eilanden en IJmuiden Ver
  • Rabo Duurzame Innovatieprijs: De Winnaars Zijn Kipster, PeelPioneers en Somnox
  • The Great Pacific Garbage Patch Explained by The Ocean Cleanup
  • Stimuleringslening Duurzaam Thuis Voor Huiseigenaren en Huurders by Provincie Limburg
  • The Full Electric TRIPL Urban Cargo E-Scooter: Zero-Emission Delivery in the City
  • Green Deal Participatie Van De Omgeving Bij Duurzame Energie Projecten: Grotere Slaagkans
  • De WAT-Kaart Rotterdam: Rotterdam Aardgasvrij Wat Betekent Dat Voor Mijn Wijk?
  • Dutch PAL-V Liberty Flying Car: The World’s First Flying Car Production Model by Pal-V

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    // // //