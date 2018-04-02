Geschreven op 2-4-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

BYD has entered into a agreement with Rizen Energy to deliver 1000 electric taxis for use in the city of Bangkok, Thailand.

Rizen Energy is a subsidiary of Sharich Holding Company, which is now the official distributor of BYD vehicles in Thailand.

The first 100 electric taxis are scheduled to arrive and enter revenue service shortly, with the balance delivered before the end of this year.

The e6 BYD cars will be classified as VIP taxis, which allows them to charge higher rates than regular taxis.

The BYD e6, a five-seat multi-purpose vehicle can drive in a range of 350km per charge and spend only 90 minutes for charging with a 40-kilowatt station. They will be eligible for free recharging at Energy Mahanakorn charging stations and receive preferential insurance rates from local insurers.

