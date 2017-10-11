Anders Bekeken

10 New Electric Car Concepts that Should Hit the Production by Automotive Territory

Geschreven op 11-10-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV
After reviewing a great deal of concept cars we have noticed that most of the time some spectacular ideas never become a reality and fade away as a one time show model. The situation is practically the same on the EV market.

Car manufacturers like Honda, Mercedes, Audi and BMW have whole electric strategies based on their concepts, but will they ever be produced?

We do agree, that while some automakers only come up with prototypes with fancy names, Tesla is electrifying the world, but have some faith and enjoy this episode were we gathered the most exciting new electric car concepts that in our opinion must hit the production and will further develop the world of EVs.

Cars featured in this video: Borgward Isabella – BMW i Vision Dynamics – Honda Urban EV – Skoda Vision E – Audi Aicon – Jaguar E-Type Zero – Smart Vision EQ Fortwo –Mercedes Eqa – Jaguar Future-Type – Renault Symbioz – Audi Elaine

See also: Top 10 All-New Electric Cars to Go on Sale in 2018-2019 by Automotive Territory

