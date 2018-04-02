Geschreven op 2-4-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Vervoer en OV

Could these be the future of wheel and tire design? Check out our list of 10 Incredible wheel and Tire design innovations.

Featured Wheels and Tires: Goodyear BH03– BOOStrac – Lexus UK – hyBlade – iFlex – Alpike – NASA wheel – Continental Modular Wheel – Revolve Foldable Wheels – Goodyear Oxygene

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Zie ook: De Autoband van de Toekomst: De BHO3 Autoband die Energie Opwekt by Goodyear – The Goodyear Eagle-360 Concept Tire (tyre): The Spherical Tire by Goodyear – The Goodyear Eagle 360 Urban Tire (tyre): Powered by Artificial Intelligence by Goodyear – 11 Outrageous Future Tires – Top 10 Most Advanced Futuristic Tires You should See to Believe – Goodyear EfficientGrip Performance with Electric Drive Technology – Goodyear Oxygene Tire: This Living Moss Tire Converts CO2 Into Oxygen by Goodyear – The Vision: De Perfecte Duurzame Autoband van de Toekomst by Michelin – New Wheel Concept For Electric Vehicles: Turns The Conventional Wheel Inside Out by Continental