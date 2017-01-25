Anders Bekeken

The Difference Between Holland and The Netherlands and a Whole Lot More by C.G.P. Grey

Geschreven op 25-1-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Nederland
Pin It

C.G.P. Grey is an educational YouTuber and podcaster who posts on YouTube under the channel, C.G.P. Grey. Grey has dual American and Irish citizenship.

The channel features short explanatory videos on varying subjects, including politics, geography, economics, and British culture. The channel’s first popular video was an explanation of the terminology of the British Isles, which went viral.

Since then, Grey’s videos have received increasing attention, having been covered by several publications, including Business Insider, Forbes, and The Washington Post. More at C.G.P. Grey

The Difference between the United Kingdom, Great Britain and England Explained by C.G.P. Grey

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)
CAPTCHA
*

Categorieën

  • Afval (505)
  • Agenda (2.626)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (113)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (637)
  • Communicatie (372)
  • Cradle to Cradle (387)
  • Design (212)
  • Dieren (169)
  • Donald Trump (1)
  • Duurzaam (2.042)
  • Educatie (335)
  • EEN-Armoede (249)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.610)
  • English Channel (1)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (118)
  • Geluid (21)
  • Gezondheid (274)
  • Goed Doel (110)
  • Green Deal (8)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (270)
  • Iets anders (325)
  • Int. Samenwerking (186)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (154)
  • Klimaat (1.568)
  • Licht (355)
  • Lucht (31)
  • Mensenrechten (160)
  • Milieu (721)
  • MVO (103)
  • Natuur (629)
  • Nederland (8)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (107)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (32)
  • Sport (197)
  • Vakantie (72)
  • Valentijn (37)
  • Verkiezingen (54)
  • Vervoer en OV (789)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (268)
  • Welzijnswerk (28)

    • Schrijvers

    Recente berichten

  • The Difference Between Holland and The Netherlands and a Whole Lot More by C.G.P. Grey
  • Even Nederland Voorstellen aan The 45th President of the USA Donald Trump by Zondag met Lubach
  • Nature Is Speaking by Conservation International: Harrison Ford is The Ocean
  • De Oudejaarsconference 2016 Hier Wil Ik Zijn Vanavond by Claudia de Breij
  • De Eindejaarsconference Van Peel Overleeft 2016 by Michael van Peel
  • Zonde(r) Voornemens Oudejaarsconference 2016 by Javier Guzman
  • Oudejaarsconferentie 2016 VEILIG by Dolf Jansen
  • De Reis van het Bewustzijn, de Reis van ons Leven: Ontwaken
  • Ik Ben Blij Dat Ik Je Niet Vergeten Ben by Joost Nuissl
  • Valentijnsdag: Als de dag van toen.. by Reinhard Mey
  • Valentijnsdag; Voor Haar by Claudia de Breij
  • The Relationship Between The Earth, The Moon and The Sun: An Amazing Documentary
  • Lef in de Liefde: Handboek voor Gezonde Relaties by Shakti Gawain en Gina Vucci
  • The Difference between the United Kingdom, Great Britain and England Explained by C.G.P. Grey
  • The Ultimate Sports Bra: OMbra and the OMrun Platform by OMsignal at CES 2016 in Las Vegas
  • Death of the Sun Mind Blowing Documentary: What if the Sun Stop Shining
  • Facilitair & Gebouwbeheer 2016: Besparing door Noviteiten – De FGNoviteitenprijs 2016
  • Record Voor Windenergie in Nederland in 2015: Duurzame Energie voor 2,4 Miljoen Huishoudens
  • Natalie Cole Overleden: This will be and Unforgettable – R.I.P. Natalie
  • Nieuwbouw Dutch Institute For Fundamental Energy Research DIFFER met BREEAM Excellent

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    Review http://www.stichtingmilieunet.nl/andersbekekenblog/ on alexa.com