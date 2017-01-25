Geschreven op 25-1-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Nederland

C.G.P. Grey is an educational YouTuber and podcaster who posts on YouTube under the channel, C.G.P. Grey. Grey has dual American and Irish citizenship.

The channel features short explanatory videos on varying subjects, including politics, geography, economics, and British culture. The channel’s first popular video was an explanation of the terminology of the British Isles, which went viral.

Since then, Grey’s videos have received increasing attention, having been covered by several publications, including Business Insider, Forbes, and The Washington Post. More at C.G.P. Grey

The Difference between the United Kingdom, Great Britain and England Explained by C.G.P. Grey