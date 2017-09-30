Geschreven op 3-10-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Natuur

The Great Green Wall, also known as Great Green Wall Initiative for the Sahara and Sahel Initiative (GGWSSI), is a symbol of hope in the face of one of the biggest challenges of our time: desertification.

Launched in 2007, this game-changing initiative aims to restore Africa’s degraded landscapes and in the process transform millions of lives in one of the world’s poorest regions, the Sahel.

Once completed, the Wall will be the largest living structure on the planet. A 8000km natural wonder of the world stretching across the entire width of the Continent.

The Great Green Wall for the Sahara and Sahel initiative is now being implemented in more than 20 countries across Africa’s Sahel region and more than 8 billion dollars have been mobilized or promised in its support. The initiative brings together African countries and international partners, under the leadership of the African Union Commission.

Led by the African Union, the initiative aims to transform the lives of millions of people by creating a great mosaic of green and productive landscapes across North Africa, the Sahel and the Horn. A 8000 kilometer wall of trees, running through 11 countries along the southern frontier of the Sahara Desert.

From the initial idea of a line of trees from east to west through the African desert, the vision of a Great Green Wall has evolved into that of a mosaic of interventions addressing the challenges facing the people in the Sahel and the Sahara. As a programming tool for rural development, the overall goal of this sub-regional partnership is to strengthen the resilience of the region’s people and natural systems with sound ecosystem management, the protection of rural heritage, and the improvement of the living conditions of the local population.

Contributing to improved local incomes, the Great Green Wall of the Sahara and the Sahel Initiative (GGWSSI) will be a global answer to the combined effect of natural resources degradation and drought in rural areas. The Initiative is a partnership that supports the effort of local communities in the sustainable management and use of forests, rangelands and other natural resources in drylands. It also seeks to contribute to climate change mitigation and adaptation, as well as improve food security in the Sahel and the Sahara.

The Great Green Wall is already boosting food security and resilience to climate change, whilst creating thousands of jobs for the many communities who live along its path, especially women and young people. Moreover, it promises to be a compelling solution to the many urgent threats that plague the people of this region – notably drought, famine, conflict and migration. A decade after it was launched, the initiative is already empowering local people not only to survive in this harsh environment, but to thrive once more.

By 2030, the ambition is to restore 100 million hectares of currently degraded land, sequester 250 million tonnes of carbon and create a minimum of 350,000 jobs in rural areas.

