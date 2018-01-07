Anders Bekeken

Sun 101: The Sun by National Geographic

Geschreven op 7-1-2018 - Erik van Erne.
The sun keeps the planets in its orbit with a tremendous magnetic force. What would happen if it disappeared entirely? Learn about the star at the center of our solar system, and how it is critical to all life as we know it.

See also: Solar Eclipse 101: The Solar Eclipse Explained by National Geographic – Climate 101: Glaciers by National Geographic – Climate 101: Renewable Energy by National Geographic – How We Can Keep Plastics Out of Our Ocean by National Geographic – National Geographic goes Wild: Gorilla vs Gorilla

