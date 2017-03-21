Anders Bekeken

Nature Is Speaking by Conservation International: Lee Pace is Mountain

Geschreven op 21-3-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Natuur
Lee Pace, Reese Witherspoon, Liam Neeson, Julia Roberts, Harrison Ford, Kevin Spacey, Edward Norton, Penélope Cruz, Robert Redford, Ian Somerhalder and Lupita Nyong’o all join forces to give nature a voice.

Lee Pace is Mountain.

Nature Is Speaking is Conservation International’s invitation to the human race to listen to nature.

Nature is essential to every aspect of human life and well-being — we want to make sure it’s included in the conversation. People are taking more from nature than it has to give, and as a result, we’re putting our own lives on the line. Nature’s message to humanity is simple: Nature doesn’t need people. People need nature. Read more at Nature Is Speaking.

Conservation International achieves long-term results through dedicated programs around the world — but they can’t do it alone. When you donate to Conservation International, more than 80% of your gift goes toward their vital conservation projects.

