Geschreven op 21-2-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Natuur

Julia Roberts, Harrison Ford, Kevin Spacey, Edward Norton, Penélope Cruz, Robert Redford and Ian Somerhalder all join forces to give nature a voice.

Joan Chen is Sky.

Nature Is Speaking is Conservation International’s invitation to the human race to listen to nature.

Nature is essential to every aspect of human life and well-being — we want to make sure it’s included in the conversation. People are taking more from nature than it has to give, and as a result, we’re putting our own lives on the line. Nature’s message to humanity is simple: Nature doesn’t need people. People need nature. Read more at Nature Is Speaking.

Conservation International achieves long-term results through dedicated programs around the world — but they can’t do it alone. When you donate to Conservation International, more than 80% of your gift goes toward their vital conservation projects.