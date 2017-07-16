Anders Bekeken

Nature Is Speaking by Conservation International: Ian Somerhalder is Coral Reef

Geschreven op 16-7-2017 - Erik van Erne.
Julia Roberts, Harrison Ford, Kevin Spacey, Edward Norton, Penélope Cruz, Robert Redford and Ian Somerhalder all join forces to give nature a voice.

Ian Somerhalder is Coral Reef.

Nature Is Speaking is Conservation International’s invitation to the human race to listen to nature.

Nature is essential to every aspect of human life and well-being — we want to make sure it’s included in the conversation. People are taking more from nature than it has to give, and as a result, we’re putting our own lives on the line. Nature’s message to humanity is simple: Nature doesn’t need people. People need nature. Read more at Nature Is Speaking.

Conservation International achieves long-term results through dedicated programs around the world — but they can’t do it alone. When you donate to Conservation International, more than 80% of your gift goes toward their vital conservation projects.

See also: Chasing Coral: How Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is Dying on a Massive Scale – Vanishing Coral Documentary by Earth Focus –Five Things You Need to Know About NAIF: Save The Great Barrier Reef – 100 Places To Remember: Great Barrier Reef, Australia – CommBank is Australia’s Dirtiest Bank: Five Projects They’re Bankrolling With Your Money – Coral Sea Dreaming: Awaken by David Hannan – The Great Barrier Reef Without Climate Action: The Heat is On for the Great Barrier Reef

