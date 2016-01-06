Geschreven op 6-1-2016 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Natuur

Approximately 5 billion years old and just under 333,000 times the mass of Earth, discover the enchanting story of the Sun, the heart of our solar system and the driving force of life on Earth.

The Sun is by far the brightest object in the sky. It’s so bright that during the day its light drowns out virtually everything else in space.

The Sun is so powerful that even from the Earth, its light can damage your eyesight. So never look at the Sun directly or through a telescope.