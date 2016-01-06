Anders Bekeken

Death of the Sun Mind Blowing Documentary: What if the Sun Stop Shining

Geschreven op 6-1-2016 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Natuur
Pin It

Approximately 5 billion years old and just under 333,000 times the mass of Earth, discover the enchanting story of the Sun, the heart of our solar system and the driving force of life on Earth.

The Sun is by far the brightest object in the sky. It’s so bright that during the day its light drowns out virtually everything else in space.

The Sun is so powerful that even from the Earth, its light can damage your eyesight. So never look at the Sun directly or through a telescope.

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)
CAPTCHA
*

Categorieën

  • Afval (505)
  • Agenda (2.626)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (113)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (637)
  • Communicatie (372)
  • Cradle to Cradle (387)
  • Design (212)
  • Dieren (169)
  • Duurzaam (2.042)
  • Educatie (334)
  • EEN-Armoede (249)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.610)
  • English Channel (1)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (118)
  • Geluid (21)
  • Gezondheid (274)
  • Goed Doel (110)
  • Green Deal (8)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (270)
  • Iets anders (325)
  • Int. Samenwerking (186)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (154)
  • Klimaat (1.568)
  • Licht (355)
  • Lucht (31)
  • Mensenrechten (160)
  • Milieu (721)
  • MVO (103)
  • Natuur (628)
  • Nederland (7)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (103)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (32)
  • Sport (197)
  • Vakantie (72)
  • Valentijn (37)
  • Verkiezingen (54)
  • Vervoer en OV (789)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (268)
  • Welzijnswerk (28)

    • Schrijvers

    Recente berichten

  • De Reis van het Bewustzijn, de Reis van ons Leven: Ontwaken
  • Ik Ben Blij Dat Ik Je Niet Vergeten Ben by Joost Nuissl
  • Valentijnsdag: Als de dag van toen.. by Reinhard Mey
  • Valentijnsdag; Voor Haar by Claudia de Breij
  • The Relationship Between The Earth, The Moon and The Sun: An Amazing Documentary
  • Lef in de Liefde: Handboek voor Gezonde Relaties by Shakti Gawain en Gina Vucci
  • The Ultimate Sports Bra: OMbra and the OMrun Platform by OMsignal at CES 2016 in Las Vegas
  • Death of the Sun Mind Blowing Documentary: What if the Sun Stop Shining
  • Facilitair & Gebouwbeheer 2016: Besparing door Noviteiten – De FGNoviteitenprijs 2016
  • Record Voor Windenergie in Nederland in 2015: Duurzame Energie voor 2,4 Miljoen Huishoudens
  • Natalie Cole Overleden: This will be and Unforgettable – R.I.P. Natalie
  • Nieuwbouw Dutch Institute For Fundamental Energy Research DIFFER met BREEAM Excellent
  • Het E-Vier Pakket voor Elektrisch Rijden by Nissan: Vier keer Voordeel Plus Gratis Oplaadpunt
  • Vakantiesalon Vlaanderen 2016 en B&B Expo 2016 in de Antwerp Expo
  • Fiscaal Voordeel in 2016 voor Circulaire Innovaties met de MIA en Vamil: De Milieulijst 2016
  • Fiscaal Voordeel in 2016 met de Energie InvesteringsAftrek (EIA): De Energielijst 2016
  • Oudejaarsconference 2015 by Herman Finkers
  • Gute Nacht, Freunde by Reinhard Mey
  • Vuurwerk Afsteken Met Oud en Nieuw: Tips voor het Veilig Afsteken van Vuurwerk
  • Baas Over Je Eigen Energie by Greenchoice: De Groenste Energie is Je Eigen Energie

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    Review http://www.stichtingmilieunet.nl/andersbekekenblog/ on alexa.com