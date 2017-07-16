Geschreven op 16-7-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Natuur

Coral reefs around the world are vanishing at an unprecedented rate. A team of divers, photographers and scientists set out on a thrilling ocean adventure to discover why and to reveal the underwater mystery to the world.

Beneath the waves, coral reefs are dying on a massive scale. These scientists and filmmakers are fighting to stop it.

Chasing Coral was directed by Jeff Orlowski and produced by Larissa Rhodes. The film took more than three years to shoot, and is the result of 500+ hours underwater, submissions of footage from volunteers from 30 countries, as well as support from more than 500 people from various locations around the world.

Chasing Coral is now streaming on Netflix.

