Chasing Coral: How Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is Dying on a Massive Scale

Geschreven op 16-7-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Natuur
Coral reefs around the world are vanishing at an unprecedented rate. A team of divers, photographers and scientists set out on a thrilling ocean adventure to discover why and to reveal the underwater mystery to the world.

Beneath the waves, coral reefs are dying on a massive scale. These scientists and filmmakers are fighting to stop it. 

Chasing Coral was directed by Jeff Orlowski and produced by Larissa Rhodes. The film took more than three years to shoot, and is the result of 500+ hours underwater, submissions of footage from volunteers from 30 countries, as well as support from more than 500 people from various locations around the world.

Chasing Coral is now streaming on Netflix.

See also: Vanishing Coral Documentary by Earth Focus –Five Things You Need to Know About NAIF: Save The Great Barrier Reef – 100 Places To Remember: Great Barrier Reef, Australia – CommBank is Australia’s Dirtiest Bank: Five Projects They’re Bankrolling With Your Money – Coral Sea Dreaming: Awaken by David Hannan – The Great Barrier Reef Without Climate Action: The Heat is On for the Great Barrier Reef

