Anders Bekeken

Blue Planet II Prequel by Sir David Attenborough

Geschreven op 3-10-2017
This world-exclusive introduction to the show is narrated by series presenter Sir David Attenborough and set to an exclusive track developed by Hans Zimmer and Radiohead.

The prequel features an array of some of the most awe-inspiring shots and highlights from the new series, as well as several exclusive scenes that will not feature in any of the seven episodes which are set for UK broadcast on BBC One later this year.

See also: The Truth About Global Warming and Climate Change by Sir David Attenborough

2 Reacties

  1. Erik van Erne zegt:

    3 oktober 2017 om 12:41 | Permalink

    Hans Zimmer and Radiohead Collaboration: Creating (ocean) Bloom – Blue Planet II Prequel

  2. Erik van Erne zegt:

    3 oktober 2017 om 12:43 | Permalink

    Blue Planet II Preview

