Anders Bekeken

AskNature: World’s Most Comprehensive and Accessible Online Catalog of Nature’s Solutions

Geschreven op 16-7-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Design, Natuur
Pin It

Life on earth presents elegant solutions to many of the challenges that designers and innovators face every day. Explore AskNature to find biological strategies, inspired ideas, and resources relative to your own innovation challenges, so you can begin to emulate the time-tested forms, processes, and systems that already thrive in balance with Earth’s complex systems.

AskNature is the world’s most comprehensive and accessible online catalog of nature’s solutions to human design challenges. The AskNature team has overhauled the navigation and search experience to be fast, fun, and mobile friendly, crafted tools that make it easy for members to collect, create, and share content, and made countless improvements to the way our existing content is structured and presented. What will you discover today on asknature.org?

AskNature is making it easier for people to share and organize biological literature so that it can be used to inspire innovators around the world. You can help by training a new algorithm to identify functions and organisms in short blocks of text.

See also: Biomimicry Explained with Drawings and Examples: What Could We Learn from Nature – The Biomimicry Global Design Challenge: The Ray C. Anderson Foundation’s Ray of Hope Prize

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

CAPTCHA

*

Categorieën

  • Afval (515)
  • Agenda (2.682)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (113)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (656)
  • Communicatie (373)
  • Cradle to Cradle (402)
  • Design (217)
  • Dieren (169)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.080)
  • Educatie (338)
  • EEN-Armoede (251)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.710)
  • English Channel (1)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (120)
  • Geluid (21)
  • Gezondheid (275)
  • Goed Doel (110)
  • Green Deal (8)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (278)
  • Iets anders (331)
  • Int. Samenwerking (186)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (154)
  • Klimaat (1.581)
  • Licht (357)
  • Lucht (31)
  • Mensenrechten (160)
  • Milieu (729)
  • MVO (105)
  • Natuur (650)
  • Nederland (11)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (107)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (32)
  • Sport (200)
  • Vakantie (73)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (62)
  • Vervoer en OV (841)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (273)
  • Welzijnswerk (28)

    • Schrijvers

    Recente berichten

  • Nature Is Speaking by Conservation International: Ian Somerhalder is Coral Reef
  • De Nieuwe Bergen in Eindhoven by MVRDV: Groene Daken en Zonnepanelen
  • London Taxi Company Rebrands Itself As London EV Company (LEVC): The Electric TX Taxi
  • Tata Electric Bus Lineup: The Electric Hydrogen Fuell Cell Starbus by Tata
  • The eLion Zero-Emission Electric School Bus by La Compagnie Electrique Lion
  • Type A Micro Bird G5 Electric School Bus – Type D All American Electric School Bus by Blue Bird
  • Chasing Coral: How Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is Dying on a Massive Scale
  • The Biomimicry Global Design Challenge: The Ray C. Anderson Foundation’s Ray of Hope Prize
  • AskNature: World’s Most Comprehensive and Accessible Online Catalog of Nature’s Solutions
  • An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power by Al Gore
  • The Basics of Climate Change: Climate 101 with Bill Nye, the Science Guy
  • The Blue Planet 32E: A 32 Foot Electric Catamaran by Torqeedo
  • Nature Is Speaking by Conservation International: Kevin Spacey is The Rainforest
  • The Drive Green Highway Car-Carrier Vessel With Solar Powered LED Lighting by K Line
  • Renault Falcon Truck: Een Laboratorium op Wielen by Renault
  • The Sion Urban and The Sion Extender: Two Solar Powered Cars by Sono Motors
  • De Subsidieregeling Waterstof is Geopend tot 7 November 2017
  • Zonnepark De Grift met 17.000 Zonnepanelen op Bedrijventerrein De Grift in Nijmegen
  • The E-Fusion: The Fastest Electric Outboard on the Planet by Campion Boats
  • Floating Farm Rotterdam: De Drijvende Boerderij in de Rotterdamse Merwe4haven

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    Review http://www.stichtingmilieunet.nl/andersbekekenblog/ on alexa.com