Life on earth presents elegant solutions to many of the challenges that designers and innovators face every day. Explore AskNature to find biological strategies, inspired ideas, and resources relative to your own innovation challenges, so you can begin to emulate the time-tested forms, processes, and systems that already thrive in balance with Earth’s complex systems.

AskNature is the world’s most comprehensive and accessible online catalog of nature’s solutions to human design challenges. The AskNature team has overhauled the navigation and search experience to be fast, fun, and mobile friendly, crafted tools that make it easy for members to collect, create, and share content, and made countless improvements to the way our existing content is structured and presented. What will you discover today on asknature.org?

AskNature is making it easier for people to share and organize biological literature so that it can be used to inspire innovators around the world. You can help by training a new algorithm to identify functions and organisms in short blocks of text.

