Anders Bekeken

What is Urban Metabolism? We Need to Achieve More With Less

Geschreven op 1-9-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Milieu
Pin It

Urban Metabolism is a framework for modeling complex urban systems’ flows – water, energy, food, people, et cetera – as if the city were an ecosystem. It can be used to analyze how urban areas function with regard to resource use and the underlying infrastructures, and the relationship between human activities and the (natural) environment. What is more, it can be used to shape the urban environment in a more sustainable way.

The metaphor of a city, or living environment, as a living organism with a collective urban metabolism can be traced back for more than 150 years. Though metabolism was at first used to describe living organisms, pioneering ecologist Arthur Tansley expanded the term in 1935 to encompass the material and energetic streams from the inorganic construction of settlements, and introduced the Urban Metabolism.

This short video produced by partners of the UN Environment-led Global Initiative for Resource Efficient Cities, explains the concept of ‘urban metabolism’ and how it can be useful to local government.

Urban metabolism studies help cities and city regions assess current resource use and identify pathways for improvement. The same principles are outlined in the 2013 International Resource Panel report on city level decoupling.

See also: The Future of Cities: Seeking Answers About Our Urban Future by Oscar Boyson

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

CAPTCHA

*

Categorieën

  • Afval (519)
  • Agenda (2.708)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (113)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (660)
  • Communicatie (373)
  • Cradle to Cradle (402)
  • Design (221)
  • Dieren (169)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.093)
  • Educatie (338)
  • EEN-Armoede (251)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.735)
  • English Channel (1)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (120)
  • Geluid (21)
  • Gezondheid (276)
  • Goed Doel (112)
  • Green Deal (8)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (283)
  • Iets anders (332)
  • Int. Samenwerking (186)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (154)
  • Klimaat (1.583)
  • Licht (357)
  • Lucht (31)
  • Mensenrechten (161)
  • Milieu (732)
  • MVO (105)
  • Natuur (654)
  • Nederland (11)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (107)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (32)
  • Sport (202)
  • Vakantie (73)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (62)
  • Vervoer en OV (864)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (273)
  • Welzijnswerk (28)

    • Recente berichten

  • Studium Generale Universiteit Utrecht: Hacking Global Warming by Frank van Rijnsoever
  • The Future of Cities: Seeking Answers About Our Urban Future by Oscar Boyson
  • What is Urban Metabolism? We Need to Achieve More With Less
  • Five Insane Future Car Concepts 2017 by I’m From Future
  • Seven All-Electric Cars You Can Afford to Buy Coming by 2020
  • La League All-Star Match & Girls Finals in het Olympisch Stadion by Plan Nederland
  • Cycle for Plan: A Once in a Lifetime Challenge in Malawi, Vietnam en Nicaragua by Plan Nederland
  • Clean Seas Turn the Tide: Kenya Banned Plastic Bags to Save the Environment and Protect Wildlife
  • Costa Rica is Planning to Ban All Single Use Plastics by 2021
  • Plannen Voor Groot Zonnepark op Geluidswal Veldhuizen A12 bij Utrecht
  • DAM Prijs 2017: Wie Is de Meest Duurzame Ondernemer van Amsterdam?
  • Royal Mail Unveils Nine New Electric Trucks by Arrival UK
  • Zonnepanelen op Maastricht Aachen Airport by Provincie Limburg
  • Van Afval Naar Asfalt (VANA): Fietspaden met Cellulose uit Gebruikt Toiletpapier by CirTec
  • Tesla Powerpack + Solar Powering The Cathedral College in Rockhampton, Queensland, Australia
  • Ideas from Europe 2017–2018: Joint Development Shared Purpose
  • Making Waves Helps Innovative Ideas in The Netherlands: Ideas from Europe
  • Subsidie Demonstratieregeling Klimaattechnologieën en Innovaties in Transport: DKTI-Transport
  • Drie Distributietrucks met Waterstof Brandstofcel voor Asko in Noorwegen by Scania
  • Proefvak in Ouderkerk aan den IJssel met Deklaag van 100% Gerecycled HERA Asfalt by KWS Infra

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    Review http://www.stichtingmilieunet.nl/andersbekekenblog/ on alexa.com