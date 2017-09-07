Milieu Geschreven op 1-9-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Agenda

Energy specialists agree: we need ‘band-aid’ technologies like CO2 capture and storage to get us through the energy transition and meet climate goals. But attempts to implement or even experiment with these kind of technologies face a lot of resistance from citizens.

How can we move towards a future with clean energy? Spraying sulphate into the air or storing CO2 in the earth: there are shortcuts to stop global warming. Innovation scientist Dr Frank van Rijnsoever (UU) discusses how we should assess these technologies and gather support from citizens and scientists.

Dr. Frank van Rijnsoever will discuss this in his upcoming lecture Hacking Global Warming on Thursday September 7th 2017 (17:30) at Green Office Utrecht.

