Anders Bekeken

Studium Generale Universiteit Utrecht: Hacking Global Warming by Frank van Rijnsoever

Geschreven op 1-9-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Agenda, Milieu
Pin It

Energy specialists agree: we need ‘band-aid’ technologies like CO2 capture and storage to get us through the energy transition and meet climate goals. But attempts to implement or even experiment with these kind of technologies face a lot of resistance from citizens.

How can we move towards a future with clean energy? Spraying sulphate into the air or storing CO2 in the earth: there are shortcuts to stop global warming. Innovation scientist Dr Frank van Rijnsoever (UU) discusses how we should assess these technologies and gather support from citizens and scientists.

Dr. Frank van Rijnsoever will discuss this in his upcoming lecture Hacking Global Warming on Thursday September 7th 2017 (17:30) at Green Office Utrecht.

See also: Studium Generale Universiteit Utrecht: Mens, Milieu en Meerwaarde – Herman Wijffels tijdens de lezing Mens, Milieu en Meerwaarde –CO2-opslag is geen alles-in-1-oplossing: Risico’s CCS Niet Nauwkeurig te Berekenen – CO2 Initiatief Noord-Nederland: Borg – Kabinet ziet CO2 afvang en opslag helemaal zitten en Barendrecht ziet het helemaal niet zitten – Hogedruk CO2-Pijpleiding onder Woonwijk Oosterheem en Station Bleizo Zoetermeer – CO2 Bombe: Bürgerinitiative ContraEndlager Fresh Air Festival – Alles over CO2 afvang en opslag op één website: co2afvangenopslag.nl  – NEAR CO2: Communicatie en participatie rond CO2 afvang en opslag (CCS) projecten – VROM opent Infopunt CO2-opslag in Barendrecht – Shell: communicatie overheid over CO2-opslag onvoldoende

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

CAPTCHA

*

Categorieën

  • Afval (519)
  • Agenda (2.708)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (113)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (660)
  • Communicatie (373)
  • Cradle to Cradle (402)
  • Design (221)
  • Dieren (169)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.093)
  • Educatie (338)
  • EEN-Armoede (251)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.735)
  • English Channel (1)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (120)
  • Geluid (21)
  • Gezondheid (276)
  • Goed Doel (112)
  • Green Deal (8)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (283)
  • Iets anders (332)
  • Int. Samenwerking (186)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (154)
  • Klimaat (1.583)
  • Licht (357)
  • Lucht (31)
  • Mensenrechten (161)
  • Milieu (732)
  • MVO (105)
  • Natuur (654)
  • Nederland (11)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (107)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (32)
  • Sport (202)
  • Vakantie (73)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (62)
  • Vervoer en OV (864)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (273)
  • Welzijnswerk (28)

    • Recente berichten

  • Studium Generale Universiteit Utrecht: Hacking Global Warming by Frank van Rijnsoever
  • The Future of Cities: Seeking Answers About Our Urban Future by Oscar Boyson
  • What is Urban Metabolism? We Need to Achieve More With Less
  • Five Insane Future Car Concepts 2017 by I’m From Future
  • Seven All-Electric Cars You Can Afford to Buy Coming by 2020
  • La League All-Star Match & Girls Finals in het Olympisch Stadion by Plan Nederland
  • Cycle for Plan: A Once in a Lifetime Challenge in Malawi, Vietnam en Nicaragua by Plan Nederland
  • Clean Seas Turn the Tide: Kenya Banned Plastic Bags to Save the Environment and Protect Wildlife
  • Costa Rica is Planning to Ban All Single Use Plastics by 2021
  • Plannen Voor Groot Zonnepark op Geluidswal Veldhuizen A12 bij Utrecht
  • DAM Prijs 2017: Wie Is de Meest Duurzame Ondernemer van Amsterdam?
  • Royal Mail Unveils Nine New Electric Trucks by Arrival UK
  • Zonnepanelen op Maastricht Aachen Airport by Provincie Limburg
  • Van Afval Naar Asfalt (VANA): Fietspaden met Cellulose uit Gebruikt Toiletpapier by CirTec
  • Tesla Powerpack + Solar Powering The Cathedral College in Rockhampton, Queensland, Australia
  • Ideas from Europe 2017–2018: Joint Development Shared Purpose
  • Making Waves Helps Innovative Ideas in The Netherlands: Ideas from Europe
  • Subsidie Demonstratieregeling Klimaattechnologieën en Innovaties in Transport: DKTI-Transport
  • Drie Distributietrucks met Waterstof Brandstofcel voor Asko in Noorwegen by Scania
  • Proefvak in Ouderkerk aan den IJssel met Deklaag van 100% Gerecycled HERA Asfalt by KWS Infra

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    Review http://www.stichtingmilieunet.nl/andersbekekenblog/ on alexa.com