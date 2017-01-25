Anders Bekeken

Spoil: A Documentary on the Great Bear Rainforests under Threat by Dirty Tarsands and Oilsands

Geschreven op 25-1-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Milieu
Spoil is a powerful award winning documentary on the Northern Gateway Pipeline proposed to stretch from the tar sands to the Great Bear Rainforest on the coast of British Columbia.

The film shows the splendor of nature and first nation culture threatened by tar sands export through world renown photographers and beautiful imagery. 

It highlights the nature we all want to protect, but our blinkered and incessant addiction to burn more oil, is helping to destroy.

The film was created by EP Films as a tool to educate and inspire. Please share it through social media, film screenings, film festivals and with your friends. It highlights the beauty we all want to protect but that Big Oil will sacrifice for short term gain.

Spoil s a lovely film and a perfect way to encourage us all to help protect and nurture nature and not destroy it for the sake of dirty oil. We need to stop buying dirty oil and move faster into clean renewable electricity.

We all have the choice to support and promote clean renewable sources of energy and wean ourselves off of our addiction to burning fossil fuels.  Switch your energy supplier to a company that is making concerted efforts in clean, renewable electricity.

Next time you buy a vehicle, insist on purchasing an electric vehicle. Make it known to your politicians that the Tar sands must stop. Get involved with a group that is helping to stop the oil sands and its infrastructure.

