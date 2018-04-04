Anders Bekeken

Oil Spill in Balikpapan Bay, Borneo, Indonesia

Geschreven op 4-4-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Milieu Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

Indonesia has declared a state of emergency after a large oil spill ignited and killed at least four people in the port city of Balikpapan off the island of Borneo over the weekend.

Black smoke rises from a burned oil spill at the waters in Balikpapan, Indonesia, March 31, 2018. A cargo ship caught fire in waters off East Kalimantan province in central Indonesia on Saturday, leaving two people dead and two others missing, an official said.

Hundreds of locals have reported health issues including difficulty breathing, nausea and vomiting from the smell of fuel and black smoke.

The blaze is now under control but the oil continues to spread. According to BBC News, the slick currently covers an area of seven square miles and threatens to further pollute the waters.

See also: Oilspill BP Gulf of Mexico: BP Macondo 252 Well Is Effectivily and Finally ‘Dead’ – The Next Oil Spill at Mumbai Coast: Clean up to take 45 days – Oil & Water: An Oil Documentary Like No Other – Stop Deepwater Drilling for Oil in The Arctic: It’s Time to Go Beyond Oil by Greenpeace – Trailer movie H2Oil – Toxic Fuels: Dirty Oil narrated by Neve Campbell – Crude: The Real Price of Oil – A Crude Awakening: The Oil Crash – Toxic Fuels: Petropolis by Peter Mettler – Edward Burtynsky: OIL, a photographic documentation – Shell’s Big Dirty Secret

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (548)
  • Agenda (2.863)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (115)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (693)
  • Communicatie (372)
  • Cradle to Cradle – Circulair (432)
  • Design (229)
  • Dieren (171)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.148)
  • Educatie (341)
  • EEN-Armoede (252)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.894)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (122)
  • Geluid (25)
  • Gezondheid (297)
  • Goed Doel (116)
  • Green Deal (13)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (290)
  • Iets anders (349)
  • Int. Samenwerking (187)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (152)
  • Klimaat (1.604)
  • Licht (367)
  • Lucht (30)
  • Mensenrechten (166)
  • Milieu (737)
  • MVO (107)
  • Natuur (677)
  • Nederland (16)
  • Olympische Spelen (66)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (116)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (26)
  • Sport (208)
  • Vakantie (76)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (63)
  • Vervoer en OV (984)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (288)
  • Welzijnswerk (29)

    • Recente berichten

  • Oil Spill in Balikpapan Bay, Borneo, Indonesia
  • De Elektrische MAN eTGE Bestelbus Voor Stadsdistributie by MAN Trucks & Bus
  • PRS Europe: Plastics Recycling Show Europe in Amsterdam
  • The Water Futures Design Challenge by A/D/O
  • Five Best Electric Bikes by FreakOut Tech
  • The World’s Largest 200 GW Solar Power Plant in Saudi Arabia by Softbank
  • 1,000 Electric BYD e6 VIP Taxis for Bangkok, Thailand by BYD
  • World Scientists Warning to Humanity A Second Notice: 20,000 World Scientists Have Signed Now
  • 10 Incredible Wheel and Tyre Design Innovations by Minds Eye Design
  • Jong Geleerd, Oud Gedaan: Wat Jij Kunt Doen Voor Een Duurzame Toekomst by Jan Terlouw
  • Top 10 Electric Vans for Family and Business by Automotive Territory
  • Warmtebaan Enschede: Duurzaam Verwarmen Met Warmte van Twence by Ennatuurlijk
  • WATBETERS Energie-Initiatief in Overbetuwe: Duurzame Energie Inkopen en Opwekken
  • Duurzame Bedrijfskleding in de Textielsector
  • Circulair Leiderschap: Terug Naar De Kern by Ann Linnae en Christina Baldwin
  • Windenergie Op Zee 2030: Windparken Hollandse Kust West, Wadden-Eilanden en IJmuiden Ver
  • Rabo Duurzame Innovatieprijs: De Winnaars Zijn Kipster, PeelPioneers en Somnox
  • The Great Pacific Garbage Patch Explained by The Ocean Cleanup
  • Stimuleringslening Duurzaam Thuis Voor Huiseigenaren en Huurders by Provincie Limburg
  • The Full Electric TRIPL Urban Cargo E-Scooter: Zero-Emission Delivery in the City

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    // // //