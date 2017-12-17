Anders Bekeken

TED Talks: The Feminist Paradox by Thisari Randunu

Geschreven op 17-12-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Mensenrechten
Pin It

The feminist paradoxes are they truly an endless loop of things that will never be perfectly right?

Or is there a deep down hidden solution to every contradiction.

See also: TED Talks: How To Make Healthy Eating Unbelievably Easy by Luke Durward – TED Talks: How To Stay Calm When You Know You’ll Be Stressed by Daniel Levitin –TED Talks: How To Gain Control of Your Free Time by Laura Vanderkam – TED Talks: Inside The Mind of a Master Procrastinator by Tim Urban – TED Talks: What Makes You Special? by Mariana Atencio – TED Talks: How To Gain Control of Your Free Time by Laura Vanderkam – TED Talks: What Moral Decisions Should Driverless Cars Make? by Iyad Rahwan – TED Talks: The Era of Blind Faith in Big Data Must End by Cathy O’Neil – TED Talks: Mathematics and Sex by Clio Cresswell – TED Talks: The Secret To Living Longer May Be Your Social Life by Susan Pinker – TED Talks: A Practical Way to Help the Homeless Find Work and Safety by Richard J. Berry – TED Talks: What the World needs Now by Jamie Oliver – TED Talks: The Business Logic of Sustainability by Ray Anderson – TED Talks: Vision for Zero Emissions by Bill Gates – TED Talks: A New Ecosystem For Electric Cars by Shai Agassi – TED Talks: Architecture That Repairs Itself by Rachel Armstrong – TED Talks: Our Natural Sleep Cycle by Jessa Gamble – TED Talks: The Life Cycle of a Plastic Bottle by Emma Bryce – TED Talks in the Field: Using Our Practical Wisdom by Barry Schwartz – TED Talks: Life Science in Prison and Conserving the Canopy by Nalini Nadkarni – TED Talks: One-Man Orchestra Of The Imagination by Andrew Bird – TED Talks: Fighting Local Warming by Yossi Vardi – TED Talks Cannes: On Global Population Growth by Hans Rosling – TED Talks: The Blue Economy System Design by Gunter Pauli – TED Talks: What The Sugar Coating on Your Cells Is Trying to Tell You by Carolyn Bertozzi – TED Talks: A Small Country With Big Ideas to Get Rid of Fossil Fuels by Monica Araya –  TED Talks: The Most Important Lesson From 83,000 Brain Scans by Daniel Amen – TED Talks: Floating Oasis, Floating Cities Safely Moving Cities To The Sea by Øyvind Hellan

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (520)
  • Agenda (2.796)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (113)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (680)
  • Communicatie (373)
  • Cradle to Cradle (419)
  • Design (225)
  • Dieren (170)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.114)
  • Educatie (340)
  • EEN-Armoede (251)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.805)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (121)
  • Geluid (25)
  • Gezondheid (293)
  • Goed Doel (113)
  • Green Deal (8)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (287)
  • Iets anders (347)
  • Int. Samenwerking (186)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (153)
  • Klimaat (1.595)
  • Licht (363)
  • Lucht (30)
  • Mensenrechten (165)
  • Milieu (735)
  • MVO (106)
  • Natuur (662)
  • Nederland (13)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (112)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (28)
  • Sport (208)
  • Vakantie (76)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (63)
  • Vervoer en OV (918)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (278)
  • Welzijnswerk (28)

    • Recente berichten

  • Haags Warmte Initiatief Voor Duurzame Warmte: Wonen Zonder Aardgas by Duurzaam Den Haag
  • Stop De Plastic Cola-Crap: De Coca-Cola Kersttruck en de Coca-Cola Crap Vuilniswagen
  • Sleigh Ride by André Rieu & His Johann Strauss Orchestra
  • Polar Bear Rescues Our Blizzard Spy Camera: Polar Bear Spy On The Ice by BBC Earth
  • TED Talks: The Feminist Paradox by Thisari Randunu
  • Jingle Bells by André Rieu & His Johann Strauss Orchestra
  • Hoe Zorg Je Ervoor Dat Jouw Kerst Goed Is Voor het Milieu? Zo Wordt ’t Een Groene Kerst
  • TED Talks: Floating Oasis, Floating Cities Safely Moving Cities To The Sea by Øyvind Hellan
  • Powersaver Game by Jan-Dirk Fijnheer van de UU: Bespaar Minimaal 15% Energie
  • Niks, Helemaal Niks, Drie Keer Niks by Greenpeace
  • Kennisdag Sport en Gemeenten: Sport stimuleert! Visie op Lokaal Sportbeleid by VSG
  • Utrecht Wil Gaan Boren Naar Aardwarmte in Noord- en/of Oost-Utrecht
  • De Waterinfodag 2018: Congres en Beurs Over Informatievoorziening in Watersector
  • Liedje Voor Als Ik Er Niet Meer Ben by Robert Long
  • Climate 101: Glaciers by National Geographic
  • Animatie Hybride Eenergiesysteem by Topsector Energie
  • Film Energiesector 3.0 by Nimeto: Weet Jij Wat Energietransitie Is?
  • Dutch Solar Energy Sector Movie: De Innovatieve Nederlandse Zonnestroomsector
  • Toward a New Language of Luxury by William McDonough
  • Tien Elektrische Bussen Op Route Zuidhorn-Groningen (Q-link Groen) by Qbuzz

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    Review http://www.stichtingmilieunet.nl/andersbekekenblog/ on alexa.com