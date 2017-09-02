Anders Bekeken

TED Talks: A Practical Way to Help the Homeless Find Work and Safety by Richard J. Berry

Geschreven op 2-9-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Mensenrechten
When Richard J. Berry, the mayor of Albuquerque, saw a man on a street corner holding a cardboard sign that read “Want a job,” he decided to take him (and others in his situation) up on it. He and his staff started a citywide initiative to help the homeless by giving them day jobs and a place to sleep — and the results were incredible.

Find out how your city can replicate Albuquerque’s model with this frank and optimistic talk.

