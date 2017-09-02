Geschreven op 2-9-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Mensenrechten

When Richard J. Berry, the mayor of Albuquerque, saw a man on a street corner holding a cardboard sign that read “Want a job,” he decided to take him (and others in his situation) up on it. He and his staff started a citywide initiative to help the homeless by giving them day jobs and a place to sleep — and the results were incredible.

Find out how your city can replicate Albuquerque’s model with this frank and optimistic talk.

See also: Homeless World Cup 2017 in Oslo, Noorwegen – TED Talks: What the World needs Now by Jamie Oliver – TED Talks: The Business Logic of Sustainability by Ray Anderson – TED Talks: Vision for Zero Emissions by Bill Gates – TED Talks: A New Ecosystem For Electric Cars by Shai Agassi – TED Talks: Architecture That Repairs Itself by Rachel Armstrong – TED Talks: Our Natural Sleep Cycle by Jessa Gamble – TED Talks: The Life Cycle of a Plastic Bottle by Emma Bryce – TED Talks in the Field: Using Our Practical Wisdom by Barry Schwartz – TED Talks: Life Science in Prison and Conserving the Canopy by Nalini Nadkarni – TED Talks: One-Man Orchestra Of The Imagination by Andrew Bird – TED Talks: Fighting Local Warming by Yossi Vardi – TED Talks Cannes: On Global Population Growth by Hans Rosling