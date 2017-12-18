Anders Bekeken

Maand van de LED-verlichting: Taxichauffeur VS Versiert Taxi Met 11.000 LED-Lampjes

Geschreven op 19-12-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Licht
Taxi cab driver Robinett in Raleigh invested 40 hours and about 11,000 Christmas lights into his car this holiday season to brighten up the Triangle roads.

For the last three years, Dwight Robinett says he’s decorated his taxi cab instead of decorating his house.

This year Robinett added wheel lights to his ride. He says it’s something his fans have definitely noticed. Robinett makes sure all of his windows are clear of the lights, and the doors open and close with ease for his passengers. He says he will keep his lights on until the 12th day of Christmas. Source: WKRG

Zie ook: December, de Maand van de LED-verlichting: LED’s make things better!

