Anders Bekeken

Maand van de LED-Verlichting: LED Eyelash

Geschreven op 1-12-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Licht
Pin It

An LED Eyelash project is brought into the world to find an answer to this simple question: Why do women want larger and bigger eyes? In particular, Asians tend to have stronger needs for bigger eyes as a standard of beauty.

Since relatively few Asians are born with big eyes, those without can only look for alternative ways to make their eyes look prettier – i.e., larger.

They have a repertoire of skills to make their eyes look enlarged: makeup, jewelry, and plastic surgery. Their desire for bigger eyes are almost obsessive in that so many women look to plastic surgery in order to make their dream come true. Soomi calls this, the fetish of Big Eyes.

LED Eyelash is a clever product that speaks to many Asian womens desire for bigger eyes. It features a sensor to turn on and/or off. The sensor can perceive the movements of the pupil in the eyes and eyelids. If someone wears it and moves her head, LED Eyelash will flicker following the movement.

Zie ook: December, de Maand van de LED-verlichting: LED’s Make Things Better!

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (519)
  • Agenda (2.784)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (113)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (679)
  • Communicatie (373)
  • Cradle to Cradle (418)
  • Design (225)
  • Dieren (170)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.112)
  • Educatie (340)
  • EEN-Armoede (251)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.796)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (121)
  • Geluid (25)
  • Gezondheid (293)
  • Goed Doel (113)
  • Green Deal (8)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (287)
  • Iets anders (345)
  • Int. Samenwerking (186)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (154)
  • Klimaat (1.594)
  • Licht (359)
  • Lucht (30)
  • Mensenrechten (164)
  • Milieu (734)
  • MVO (106)
  • Natuur (661)
  • Nederland (12)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (113)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (32)
  • Sport (206)
  • Vakantie (76)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (63)
  • Vervoer en OV (916)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (277)
  • Welzijnswerk (28)

    • Recente berichten

  • Maand van de LED-Verlichting: LED Eyelash
  • Elektrische MidiBussen Voor Concessie Connexxion Noord-Holland Noord by VDL en BYD
  • Energiebesparen Doe Je Nu Campagne 2018 by EZK en BZK
  • Global Warning: Arctic Melt by CNN
  • De Energieneutrale Rijksweg N33 Midden tussen Zuidbroek en Appingedam
  • Zonnepark en Batterij-Opslag Sint Eustatius Voorziet Hele Eiland van Duurzame Energie
  • De Elektrische e-Vito Bestelbus by Mercedes-Benz Vans
  • De Eerste Energieneutrale KwikFit Garage van Nederland Opent in 2018 in Utrecht
  • Duurzaam Cradle to Cradle Mortuarium met BREEAM Outstanding op Schiphol Airport
  • The Recycled Battery Powered Train by Vivarail
  • GO!-NH Accelerator: Duurzame Mobiliteit 2018 by Provincie Noord-Holland en Innomics
  • Groenten en Fruit Duurder Door Hoger BTW-Tarief: Zeg Nee en Steun foodwatch
  • Lokale Energie Monitor 2017: Samen Energie Opwekken Populair by Hier Opgewekt
  • Ontwerpwedstrijd Het Groenste Schoolplein van Overijssel 2018 by Provincie Overijssel
  • The Forbidden City Ozersk Documentary: City 40 Deep in The Heart of Russia
  • Zonnedak Home Center Wolvega met 15.000 Zonnepanelen by GroenLeven
  • Zonnepark Torenweg in Middelburg met 55.000 Zonnepanelen by GroenLeven
  • Zonnepark Scaldia in Vlissingen en Borssele met 220.000 Zonnepanelen by Solarfields
  • EverUse Circulaire IsolatiePlaat van Papierafval met Cradle to Cradle Bronze Certificate by EverUse
  • TED Talk: This Country Isn’t Just Carbon Neutral, It’s Carbon Negative by Tshering Tobgay

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    Review http://www.stichtingmilieunet.nl/andersbekekenblog/ on alexa.com