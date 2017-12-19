Maand van de LED-verlichting: BMW Headquarters Tower in Munich Lit Up Like a BatteryGeschreven op 19-12-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Licht
The BMW Group has delivered more than 100,000 electrified vehicles to customers worldwide in 2017. To celebrate this important milestone, the iconic BMW “Four-Cylinder” Headquarters Tower is being transformed by a lighting installation into upright batteries, representing the forward thinking which is a fundamental part of BMW’s DNA. The special illumination was projected onto the building.
