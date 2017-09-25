Anders Bekeken

The Hong Kong-ZhuHai-Macau Bridge: A 50Km Bridge to Hong Kong

Geschreven op 25-9-2017 - Erik van Erne.
The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB), being situated at the waters of Lingdingyang of Pearl River Estuary, is a large sea crossing linking the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), Zhuhai City of Guangdong Province and Macao Special Administrative Region.

It consists of a Main Bridge in Mainland waters together with the boundary crossing facilities and link roads within the three places. The functions of the Bridge are to meet the demand of passenger and freight land transport among Hong Kong, the Mainland (particularly the region of Pearl River West) and Macao, to establish a new land transport link between the east and west banks of the Pearl River, and to enhance the economic and sustainable development of the three places.

The Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macau Bridge (HKZMB) is an ongoing construction project which consists of a series of bridges and tunnels crossing the Lingdingyang channel that will connect Hong Kong, Macau and Zhuhai, three major cities on the Pearl River Delta in China, the final tunnel joint having been installed on the 2nd of May, 2017.

The 50 kilometres link is expected to cost $10.6 billion. With its length, it would become one of the landmarks within the area. The longest bridge section will be 29.6 kilometres long and will include three cable-stayed spans between 280 and 460 metres.

Construction formally began on 15 December 2009. The last bridge tower was erected on 2 June 2016. The last straighted-element of the 4860 meter long immersed tunnel was installed on 12 July 2016. Originally set to be opened to traffic on 15 October 2016 the project is at least a year late and now is due to open in December 2017.

  Erik van Erne zegt:

    25 september 2017 om 16:27

    China is building a 50km bridge to Hong Kong

