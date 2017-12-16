Geschreven op 16-12-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Bouwen-Klussen

Glossy illustrations of floating cities are tantilizing glimpses into a possible future. But, how realistic are they? Øyvind Hellan believes it is not only possible, but closer than we think, if we can do it safely. Meet this third generation engineer who wants to safely bring living seaside to a whole new level.

Research Director Øyvind Hellan from SINTEF, Scandinavia’s largest independent research organisation, is the man behind an international project with a 40 million NOK budget to make floating cities a reality.

With 30 years of experience in R&D and business development, this former CEO of Instituto SINTEF do Brasil and Research Director for the Offshore Hydrodynamics group at MARINTEK is now responsible for business development and strategy within SINTEF Ocean hydrodynamics. Øyvind specialises in establishing, executing and managing small, medium and large R&D projects for the Norwegian and international offshore and maritime industry the European Commission and the international oil and gas industry.

