Anders Bekeken

Devon House With a Rotating Roof by D*Haus Company

Geschreven op 19-9-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Bouwen-Klussen, Design
Pin It

UK architects David Ben-Grünberg and Daniel Woolfson have updated their shape-shifting D*Haus to create a residence with a rotating roof for a site in Devon, England.

The D*Haus Company founders see the residence as the next generation of its Dynamic D*Haus, which was first unveiled in 2012 and was designed to respond to the changing times of the day, seasons and weather conditions.

Called Devon House, this new concept with a rotating roof was intended to suit the reduced mobility of their clients in later life. But the estimated £3 million price tag came in well above the their £2 million budget, so Ben-Grünberg and Woolfson were forced to make some alterations to the design.

The architects created a cheaper, static version of the same design, which received planning permission in April this year. These visuals show the present design, while the video details the duo’s initial concept for the house with a moving roof. They remodelled their 2012 design to include a glazed prism-shaped volume elevated on a rotating circular platform to make the most of the 270-degree views available on the sloped site.

1 Reactie »

Één Reactie

  1. Erik van Erne zegt:

    19 september 2017 om 13:59 | Permalink

    The D*Dynamic DHaus

    Conceived for the harsh, climatic extremes from ‘Lapland to Cape Horn and Aleutians to Auckland’ D*Dynamic can respond dynamically to its environment by controlled adaptation to seasonal, meteorological and astronomical conditions.

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

CAPTCHA

*

Categorieën

  • Afval (519)
  • Agenda (2.735)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (113)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (665)
  • Communicatie (373)
  • Cradle to Cradle (409)
  • Design (224)
  • Dieren (170)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.098)
  • Educatie (338)
  • EEN-Armoede (251)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.753)
  • English Channel (1)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (120)
  • Geluid (25)
  • Gezondheid (287)
  • Goed Doel (113)
  • Green Deal (8)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (286)
  • Iets anders (340)
  • Int. Samenwerking (186)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (154)
  • Klimaat (1.586)
  • Licht (357)
  • Lucht (31)
  • Mensenrechten (162)
  • Milieu (732)
  • MVO (105)
  • Natuur (655)
  • Nederland (12)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (107)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (32)
  • Sport (203)
  • Vakantie (76)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (62)
  • Vervoer en OV (885)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (273)
  • Welzijnswerk (28)

    • Recente berichten

  • Devon House With a Rotating Roof by D*Haus Company
  • Daimler Delivers First Electric FUSO eCanter Trucks to UPS
  • De Elektrische Audi Aicon Concept: Futuristisch Zonder Stuur, Gaspedaal en Koplampen
  • Nationale Groendag 2017: Met Groen en Blauw naar De Klimaatbestendige Stad
  • Waar Trek Jij De Grens? Stop de Ontbossing voor Palmolie Plantages by Mileudefensie
  • Rare White Giraffes Spotted at the Ishaqbini Hirola Conservacy in Kenya
  • Promotie Mw. Lu Mengxing, LL.M at Maastricht University: Choose or Loose China
  • Jetstream Tidal Lagoon Power Concept by Water Powered Technologies
  • Tidal Lagoon Power 3,24 GW Project in the Severn Estuary Between Cardiff and Newport
  • The Full Electric Tesla Semi Truck: A Beast by Tesla
  • De Elektrische Borgward Isabelle Concept en de Elektrische Borgward BXi7 SUV
  • Raffles City Complex With Twisted Glass Towers in Hangzhou, China by UNStudio
  • Werkconferentie 2017 Topsector Energie: Transitiepaden Naar de Toekomst 2050
  • Online Magazine Het Slimme Klimaat in de Regio Utrecht
  • rEVolution 2018 in Amsterdam: Developments in the Industry of Electric Mobility by EV-Box
  • Jumpstart De Groenste Energiecentrale: 130 Miljoen Euro Subsidie voor Monomestvergisters
  • Two Looping Towers in Maarssen With a Gym and Running Track by Peter Pichler Architecture
  • Masterplan Bijlmerbajes Terrein: Energieneutraal Bajes Kwartier in Amsterdam by OMA
  • De Honda Urban EV Concept: Honda’s Visie op Elektrisch Rijden
  • De Elektrische Volkswagen I.D. Crozz II Concept Crossover SUV

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    Review http://www.stichtingmilieunet.nl/andersbekekenblog/ on alexa.com