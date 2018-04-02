Geschreven op 2-4-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Klimaat

A chilling research paper warning about the fate of humanity has received 4,500 additional signatures and endorsements from scientists since it was first released last year.

The paper World Scientists’ Warning to Humanity: A Second Notice was published in November 2017 in the journal Bioscience and quickly received the largest-ever formal support by scientists for a journal article with roughly 15,000 signatories from 184 countries.

Today, the article has collected 20,000 expert endorsements and/or co-signatories, and more are encouraged to add their names.

Twenty five years after the first World Scientists’ Warning to Humanity, a new report is continuing to gain momentum and is already the 6th-most-talked-about paper globally since Altmetric records began.

Three letters in comment, as well as a response companion piece by the Warning authors publish today in the peer-reviewed journal BioScience, highlighting two key areas for action in policy and science.

Stephen Hawking’s final warnings urged the world to halt climate change. Stephen Hawking, one of the greatest minds on Earth, died peacefully at his home in Cambridge. As well as being a renowned physicist whose groundbreaking theories helped us understand the complexities of space, time and the universe, the British professor also taught us about our home planet.

In his last years, Hawking used his platform to warn that human activity is causing irreversible planetary damage and that we must take action to halt climate change. “Climate change is one of the great dangers we face, and it’s one we can prevent,” Hawking said in May 2017. “Perhaps in a few hundred years, we will have established human colonies amid the stars, but right now we only have one planet, and we need to work together to protect it,” he wrote. “To do that, we need to break down, not build up, barriers within and between nations.”

