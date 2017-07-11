Anders Bekeken

The Rising Cost of Climate Change Documentary by Earth Focus

Geschreven op 11-7-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Klimaat
Pin It

The cost of climate change is rising and its consequences are increasingly threatening our national security. Droughts, floods, wildfires, and severe weather cost lives and livelihoods when they damage property, crops, and infrastructure.

Communities in Texas, Iowa, Colorado, Alaska are already struggling with the impact of climate change and coastal cities face expensive consequences within a couple of decades.

The high price we are paying today is a harbinger of what the future may hold. How will the US economy and national security be affected? What should we do to prepare for the future? 

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

CAPTCHA

*

Categorieën

  • Afval (515)
  • Agenda (2.677)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (113)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (654)
  • Communicatie (373)
  • Cradle to Cradle (402)
  • Design (214)
  • Dieren (169)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.077)
  • Educatie (338)
  • EEN-Armoede (251)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.700)
  • English Channel (1)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (120)
  • Geluid (21)
  • Gezondheid (275)
  • Goed Doel (110)
  • Green Deal (8)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (278)
  • Iets anders (331)
  • Int. Samenwerking (186)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (154)
  • Klimaat (1.578)
  • Licht (357)
  • Lucht (31)
  • Mensenrechten (160)
  • Milieu (729)
  • MVO (105)
  • Natuur (644)
  • Nederland (11)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (107)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (32)
  • Sport (200)
  • Vakantie (73)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (62)
  • Vervoer en OV (828)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (273)
  • Welzijnswerk (28)

    • Schrijvers

    Recente berichten

  • The Dutch Have a Clever Solution to Rising Sea Levels by WEF
  • The Smart CAES System: Compressed Air Energy Storage in Caves by Apex-CAES
  • The Rising Cost of Climate Change Documentary by Earth Focus
  • Shell Plans to Spend $1 Billion a Year on Clean Energy by 2020
  • The Lucid Air Electric Car with a Top Speed of 378 km/h: Leading a New Era of Luxury Mobility
  • Biomimicry Explained with Drawings and Examples: What Could We Learn from Nature
  • Blauwe Economie in Almere: In Gesprek met Gunter Pauli, oprichter van de Blauwe Economie
  • The Great Barrier Reef Without Climate Action: The Heat is On for the Great Barrier Reef
  • Windenergie Langs de A16: 30 tot 40 Windmolens Langs de A16 Goed voor 100 MW
  • Puur Festival 2017: Vier Stages House, Techno, DnB en Urban bij de Klinkenbergerplas in Oegstgeest
  • Vanishing Coral Documentary by Earth Focus
  • The Shark Slicer: An Unbelievable Solar Boat by Jamie Mantzel
  • The Smart City Hubs in The Green Village van de TU Delft: De Slimme Stad by Eneco
  • Oude Kolentunnel op Lage Weide Utrecht Voorzien van 504 Zonnepanelen by Eneco
  • Windpark Bouwdokken op Werkeiland Neeltje Jans: Stroom voor AkzoNobel, DSM, Google en Philips
  • Sunport Delfzijl: Grootste Zonne-energie Park van Nederland Levert Stroom aan Google Data Center
  • EnspireME: The Largest Battery System in Europe by Eneco and Mitsubishi Corporation
  • The Nikola One and The Nikola Two Electric Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trucks by Nikola Motor Company
  • Tellenes Wind Farm in Norway with 50 Windturbines: 160 MW for Google Datacenters in Europe
  • The New Solar Roadways 3 Panels: With LED’s to Light Up the Panels or Your Logo

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    Review http://www.stichtingmilieunet.nl/andersbekekenblog/ on alexa.com