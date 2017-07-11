Geschreven op 11-7-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Klimaat

The cost of climate change is rising and its consequences are increasingly threatening our national security. Droughts, floods, wildfires, and severe weather cost lives and livelihoods when they damage property, crops, and infrastructure.

Communities in Texas, Iowa, Colorado, Alaska are already struggling with the impact of climate change and coastal cities face expensive consequences within a couple of decades.

The high price we are paying today is a harbinger of what the future may hold. How will the US economy and national security be affected? What should we do to prepare for the future?