Design, Klimaat Geschreven op 16-7-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Agenda

The Biomimicry Global Design Challenge is an annual competition that asks teams of students and professionals to address critical global issues with nature-inspired solutions. The challenge is hosted by the Biomimicry Institute, in partnership with the Ray C. Anderson Foundation.

Biomimicry is an approach to innovation that seeks sustainable solutions to human challenges by emulating nature’s time-tested strategies.

The Biomimicry Global Design Challenge is a team competition. The challenge has two categories: a student-only category (high school and university) and an open category, which any team can enter (including students). Use the Biomimicry Spiral and Toolbox to research and design a solution using biomimicry.

Up to 10 finalist teams will receive a $2,000 award and be invited to participate in the Biomimicry Accelerator program, which begins in October 2017 and lasts for a period of one year. Accelerator participants will receive business training and/or incubation support, mentorship support, access to software tools, legal support, and coaching and technical consultations valued in excess of $12,000.

Student Categorie Winners: First Place: ExtrACTION – California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, CA, US – Second Place: Bioinspired Electric Patch – École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), Lausanne, Switzerland – Third Place: CO2 Efficient Uptake System (CO2EUS) – National Technical University of Athens, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Technical University of Crete, Greece

Five teams of entrepreneurs from around the world have been chosen to participate in the newest cohort of the world’s only business accelerator program dedicated to bringing nature-inspired solutions to market. The finalists of The 2017-2018 Biomimicry Accelerator:: Thermosmart – Mexico City, Mexico – Cooltiva – Bogotá, Colombia – B’More BiomiMICAns – Baltimore, Maryland, US – Nucleário – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Refish – Taipei, Taiwan

Over 100 teams entered the 2017 Biomimicry Global Design Challenge, answering the call to apply biomimicry, or nature-inspired design, to develop solutions to reverse or adapt to climate change. In the open category, winning teams have been chosen to receive a cash prize and an invitation to enter the 2017-18 Biomimicry Accelerator. At the culmination of the annual Accelerator program, participants will compete for the Ray C. Anderson Foundation’s $100,000 Ray of Hope Prize.

The 2016-17 Biomimicry Global Design Challenge is mobilizing thousands of students and professionals worldwide to tackle climate-related challenges using biomimicry. The goal: to show how nature-inspired design can provide viable solutions to the current climate crisis.

