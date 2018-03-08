Geschreven op 8-3-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Klimaat

Five years ago, the Kenyan farmer Kisilu Musya started to document his family, his village and the impact that climate change is having on both. They face and film floods, droughts, storms and when Kisilu’s house is destroyed by a storm, he starts a communal farmers’ movement and calls for action against the extreme consequences of the weather. Kisilu makes it far in his struggle – all the way to both Oslo and the high circles of COP21 in Paris.

Thank You For The Rain addresses a range of issues linked to climate change, including climate justice, urbanization, gender equality, education, access to water, climate refugees, and adaptation.

Thank You For The Rain is a collaborative film made by Kisilu Musya, a Kenyan farmer, climate fighter and video diarist, and Julia Dahr, a Norwegian filmmaker and activist.

Living in completely different parts of the world, Kisilu and Julia found each through this project, and have been working together for more than five years to complete Thank You For The Rain

