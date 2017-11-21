Special on Climate Change Official Trailer by NOVAGeschreven op 21-11-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Agenda, Klimaat
Explore the science behind Earth’s changing climate—and what we can do about it.
NOVA’s special on climate change will premiere in April 2018 on PBS.
Bill zegt:
Climate Change Warning From 15,000 Scientists From 184 Countries by CBC
More than 15,000 scientists issue a warning about climate change, extreme weather and global warming.
It comes 25 years after the first notice in 1992 when a mere 1,500 scientists issued a similar warning.
Erik van Erne zegt:
Why humans are so bad at thinking about climate change by Vox
Erik van Erne zegt:
Can the US Tackle Climate Change Without Federal Action?
Can states, cities, and companies do enough on their own to fulfill US obligations to the Paris Accord?