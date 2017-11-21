Anders Bekeken

Special on Climate Change Official Trailer by NOVA

Geschreven op 21-11-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Agenda, Klimaat
Explore the science behind Earth’s changing climate—and what we can do about it.

NOVA’s special on climate change will premiere in April 2018 on PBS.

See also: Search For The Super Battery Documentary by NOVA – Earth From Space by NOVA – Extreme Ice Documentary by NOVA Online: In Extremis – Antarctica: Secrets Beneath the Ice Documentary by NOVA – Power Surge Documentary by NOVA – Earth 2100: And I Survived by ABC

3 Reacties »

3 Reacties

  1. Bill zegt:

    21 november 2017 om 09:38 | Permalink

    Climate Change Warning From 15,000 Scientists From 184 Countries by CBC

    More than 15,000 scientists issue a warning about climate change, extreme weather and global warming.

    It comes 25 years after the first notice in 1992 when a mere 1,500 scientists issued a similar warning.

  2. Erik van Erne zegt:

    21 november 2017 om 09:40 | Permalink

    Why humans are so bad at thinking about climate change by Vox

  3. Erik van Erne zegt:

    21 november 2017 om 09:57 | Permalink

    Can the US Tackle Climate Change Without Federal Action?

    Can states, cities, and companies do enough on their own to fulfill US obligations to the Paris Accord?

