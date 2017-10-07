Geschreven op 7-10-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Klimaat

Harvey, Irma, Maria and other big storms were intensified by global warming.

The widespread devastation caused by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria is still being assessed, as communities continue to endure health impacts in the wake of these massive storms. But one thing is crystal clear: climate change intensifies hurricanes.

Hunter Cutting, director of Climate Signals, explains how climate change has amplified the damage done by hurricanes by increasing both the reach of storm surge and the volume of rainfall and by lifting the power ceiling of storms. Source: Nexus Media

