Anders Bekeken

Hurricanes and Climate Change: Climate Change Intensifies Hurricanes by Hunter Cutting

Geschreven op 7-10-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Klimaat
Pin It

Harvey, Irma, Maria and other big storms were intensified by global warming. 

The widespread devastation caused by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria is still being assessed, as communities continue to endure health impacts in the wake of these massive storms. But one thing is crystal clear: climate change intensifies hurricanes.

Hunter Cutting, director of Climate Signals, explains how climate change has amplified the damage done by hurricanes by increasing both the reach of storm surge and the volume of rainfall and by lifting the power ceiling of storms. Source: Nexus Media

See also: Actief Hurricane Seizoen Verwacht Door Hoge Zeewatertemperatuur – This Changes Everything by Naomi Klein: Climate Change is More Then an Issue – An Inconvenient Truth by Al Gore: Full Movie – An Inconvenient Truth by Al Gore – Climate Change Explained by Bill Nye, the Science Guy by National Geographic – The Basics of Climate Change: Climate 101 with Bill Nye, the Science Guy – Bill Nye Destroys Climate Change Denying Trump Adviser William Happer – An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power by Al Gore – Naomi Klein’s Message to the Media Covering Houston: Now is the Time to Talk About Climate Change – The Age of Stupid Full Movie: Why Didn’t We Stop Climate Change When We Had the Chance?

1 Reactie »

Één Reactie

  1. Erik van Erne zegt:

    7 oktober 2017 om 12:28 | Permalink

    The One Number That Connects Hurricanes to Climate Change

    Contrary to what the anti-science right says, Hurricane Irma passing through the Caribbean and Florida provides the most opportune time to discuss the catastrophic effects of climate change.

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (519)
  • Agenda (2.762)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (113)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (672)
  • Communicatie (373)
  • Cradle to Cradle (410)
  • Design (225)
  • Dieren (170)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.104)
  • Educatie (340)
  • EEN-Armoede (251)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.767)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (121)
  • Geluid (25)
  • Gezondheid (291)
  • Goed Doel (113)
  • Green Deal (8)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (286)
  • Iets anders (341)
  • Int. Samenwerking (186)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (154)
  • Klimaat (1.590)
  • Licht (357)
  • Lucht (30)
  • Mensenrechten (163)
  • Milieu (732)
  • MVO (106)
  • Natuur (659)
  • Nederland (12)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (107)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (32)
  • Sport (205)
  • Vakantie (76)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (62)
  • Vervoer en OV (902)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (275)
  • Welzijnswerk (28)

    • Recente berichten

  • Piet Hein Eek: Kiest Voor Mooie Zwarte Sunstation Zonnepanelen by HD Solar
  • Zonnepark Nyrstar Budel met 170.000 Zonnepanelen by Solarcentury
  • Hurricanes and Climate Change: Climate Change Intensifies Hurricanes by Hunter Cutting
  • De Eerste Jonge Klimaatttop by De Jonge Klimaatbeweging in Rotterdam: De Jonge Klimaatagenda
  • TED Talk: There’s More To Life Than Being Happy by Emily Esfahani Smith
  • De Merwedekanaalzone: Nieuwe, Duurzame, Energiezuinige en Groene Stadswijk in Utrecht
  • Beurskwartier en Lombokplein: Nieuwe, Groene, Duurzame Stadswijk in het Centrum van Utrecht
  • Beneluxconferentie 2017: Leren Leven Binnen de Grenzen van Onze Aarde
  • TED Talks: The Most Important Lesson From 83,000 Brain Scans by Daniel Amen
  • A New Sustainable Headquarters for the MOL Group in Budapest by Foster + Partners
  • Monitor Duurzaam Voedsel 2016: Nederlanders Kopen Steeds Meer Duurzaam Voedsel
  • TED Talks: How Digital DNA Could Help You Make Better Health Choices by Jun Wang
  • The Great Green Wall Initiative for the Sahara and Sahel Initiative (GGWSSI)
  • Blue Planet II Prequel by Sir David Attenborough
  • Before the Flood by Leonardo DiCaprio
  • Tata Tiago EV Electric Car by Tata Motors Launched at Low Carbon Emission Vehicles Show
  • The Spero e100: India’s First Crowdfunded Eco-Friendly Electric Bike
  • India’s Government Orders 10,000 Electric Cars by Tata Motors: New Cars in India Electric by 2030
  • The Future Supercontinent Documentary
  • Groene Mient in de Vruchtenbuurt in Den Haag: 33 Energieneutrale Woningen Met 1 Binnentuin

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    Review http://www.stichtingmilieunet.nl/andersbekekenblog/ on alexa.com