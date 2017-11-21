Anders Bekeken

Earth 2100: And I Survived by ABC

Geschreven op 21-11-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Klimaat
How will world look at 2100? To change our future, first we must imagine it… It’s an idea that most of us would rather not think about — that within the next century, life as we know it could come to an end.

Our civilization could crumble, leaving only traces of modern human existence behind. It seems outlandish, extreme, even impossible.

But according to cutting edge scientific research, its a real possibility — unless we make drastic changes now.

See also: Six Degrees Could Change the World by National Geographic Chanel – Special on Climate Change Official Trailer by NOVA – Search For The Super Battery Documentary by NOVA – Earth From Space by NOVA – Extreme Ice Documentary by NOVA Online: In Extremis – Antarctica: Secrets Beneath the Ice Documentary by NOVA – Power Surge Documentary by NOVA –

