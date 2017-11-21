Geschreven op 21-11-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Klimaat

How will world look at 2100? To change our future, first we must imagine it… It’s an idea that most of us would rather not think about — that within the next century, life as we know it could come to an end.

Our civilization could crumble, leaving only traces of modern human existence behind. It seems outlandish, extreme, even impossible.

But according to cutting edge scientific research, its a real possibility — unless we make drastic changes now.

