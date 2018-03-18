Anders Bekeken

Companies vs. Climate Change Europe: The B2B Climate Solutions Event by CvCC

Geschreven op 18-3-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Agenda, Klimaat
Pin It

Companies vs. Climate Change Europe will be held at ING Headquarters in Amsterdam on 9-10 October 2018.

An event series whose mission it is to bring together companies from around the world to discuss climate change and how they can work together to address it most impactfully.

Worldwide, people have come to understand that humanity faces a global emergency that poses an imminent threat to the prosperity of future generations. With the passing of time it has become clear that the solutions must be business driven. Companies around the globe are stepping up and making it their mission to lead.

Companies vs. Climate Change (CvCC) is a media and events company whose mission is to serve as a global forum for companies of all sizes to share best practices for solving climate change with wholly justifiable business value. CvCC strives to serve as a conduit that will bring companies together to create business driven solutions to the climate crisis.

CvCC is dedicated to providing a forum for business leaders to connect around climate change solutions. We strive to be an open and straight-forward arena for companies to collaborate and share best practices for being part of the solution to the climate crisis. Companies vs. Climate Change is not a political organization. We are merely a platform for promoting joint business cooperation on an international emergency.

Certain things call for simplicity. This conference is about three things: Climate change. How can companies address climate change? How can companies collaborate to address climate change?

Confirmed speakers from: Mars, ABB, Lego, Vodafone, bpost, Kellogg, ING, J&J, Scania, CDP, Jacobs, Philips Lighting, Danone, ASICS, CO2logic.

Companies vs. Climate Change US will be held on November 28-29th 2018 in Miami.

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

Categorieën

  • Afval (546)
  • Agenda (2.856)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (115)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (690)
  • Communicatie (372)
  • Cradle to Cradle (431)
  • Design (228)
  • Dieren (170)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.143)
  • Educatie (341)
  • EEN-Armoede (252)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.870)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (122)
  • Geluid (25)
  • Gezondheid (297)
  • Goed Doel (116)
  • Green Deal (12)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (289)
  • Iets anders (351)
  • Int. Samenwerking (187)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (152)
  • Klimaat (1.603)
  • Licht (367)
  • Lucht (30)
  • Mensenrechten (166)
  • Milieu (736)
  • MVO (107)
  • Natuur (676)
  • Nederland (16)
  • Olympische Spelen (66)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (116)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (26)
  • Sport (208)
  • Vakantie (76)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (63)
  • Vervoer en OV (974)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (286)
  • Welzijnswerk (29)

    • Recente berichten

  • Vakbeurs en Congres Duurzaam Ondernemen: Platform Voor Duurzaam Ondernemen en Innovatie
  • Mountox: Hét Grootste Online Platform Voor Elektrische Auto’s in Nederland
  • Companies vs. Climate Change Europe: The B2B Climate Solutions Event by CvCC
  • Peeze De Meest Duurzame Koffie in de Koffie Ranking 2018 by Rank a Brand
  • SustainaBul: Duurzaamheids Ranglijst Van Nederlandse Universiteiten en Hogescholen
  • Nationale Dag Duurzaamheid Hoger Onderwijs (NDDHO): Duurzaam, Verbindend, Circulair
  • Stadsbedrijven aan de Tractieweg van Gemeente Utrecht Voorzien van 1834 Zonnepanelen
  • UK Spaceport Coming Soon: Space Industry Bill Signed in the UK
  • Natuurlijk Kapitaal en Circulaire Economie by VVM
  • Eerste Elektrische Vuilniswagen in Amsterdam: Huisvuil Ophalen Zonder Uitstootgassen
  • Kom in de Kas 2018: Ruim 200 Bedrijven Openen Deuren van Glazen Kassen in Nederland
  • Energieakkoord Belvédère Maastricht: Op Weg Naar een Energieneutraal Belvédère Maastricht
  • Grootschalige Verduurzaming VvE-Appartementen: Een Nieuw Financieringsmodel
  • Praktijkdag Cobouw Circulair: Geld Verdienen Met Circulair Bouwen
  • Belgian Business Awards for the Environment 2017-2018 by VBO: De Winnaars Zijn Bekend
  • De Belgische Energie- en Milieuprijzen 2018: Inschrijving Geopend tot 22 April 2018
  • Buy This 1 Ton CO2 Mug Save The Planet by CO2Mok
  • ABN AMRO Circular Food Award 2018: De Circulaire Economie Versnellen
  • MBO voor Morgen Werkconferentie Next-Education: Verduurzaming MBO onderwijs
  • De Landelijk Opschoondag in Meierijstad: Afval Kwartetspel Voor Basisscholen

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    Review http://www.stichtingmilieunet.nl/andersbekekenblog/ on alexa.com