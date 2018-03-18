Klimaat Geschreven op 18-3-2018 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Agenda

Companies vs. Climate Change Europe will be held at ING Headquarters in Amsterdam on 9-10 October 2018.

An event series whose mission it is to bring together companies from around the world to discuss climate change and how they can work together to address it most impactfully.

Worldwide, people have come to understand that humanity faces a global emergency that poses an imminent threat to the prosperity of future generations. With the passing of time it has become clear that the solutions must be business driven. Companies around the globe are stepping up and making it their mission to lead.

Companies vs. Climate Change (CvCC) is a media and events company whose mission is to serve as a global forum for companies of all sizes to share best practices for solving climate change with wholly justifiable business value. CvCC strives to serve as a conduit that will bring companies together to create business driven solutions to the climate crisis.

CvCC is dedicated to providing a forum for business leaders to connect around climate change solutions. We strive to be an open and straight-forward arena for companies to collaborate and share best practices for being part of the solution to the climate crisis. Companies vs. Climate Change is not a political organization. We are merely a platform for promoting joint business cooperation on an international emergency.

Certain things call for simplicity. This conference is about three things: Climate change. How can companies address climate change? How can companies collaborate to address climate change?

Confirmed speakers from: Mars, ABB, Lego, Vodafone, bpost, Kellogg, ING, J&J, Scania, CDP, Jacobs, Philips Lighting, Danone, ASICS, CO2logic.

Companies vs. Climate Change US will be held on November 28-29th 2018 in Miami.