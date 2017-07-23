Climate Change Explained by Bill Nye, the Science Guy by National GeographicGeschreven op 22-7-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Klimaat
Climate Change is a real and serious issue. In this video Bill Nye, the Science Guy, explains what causes climate change, how it affects our planet, why we need to act promptly to mitigate its effects, and how each of us can contribute to a solution.
See also: The Basics of Climate Change: Climate 101 with Bill Nye, the Science Guy
Future of Climate Change: Bill Nye Says Deniers Will Die Out
The people of the world will fully come to accept climate change as real, according to Bill Nye—just as soon as the deniers are no longer of this Earth.