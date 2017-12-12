Anders Bekeken

Climate 101: Glaciers by National Geographic

Geschreven op 12-12-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Klimaat
Glaciers appear on almost every continent. However, they are rapidly melting due to the warming climate. Find out how glaciers form and other interesting facts about glaciers.

See also: The Basics of Climate Change: Climate 101 with Bill Nye, the Science Guy – Climate 101: Renewable Energy by National Geographic – Climate Change Explained by Bill Nye, the Science Guy by National Geographic – An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power by Al Gore –An Inconvenient Truth by Al Gore: Full Movie – An Inconvenient Truth by Al Gore – Bill Nye Destroys Climate Change Denying Trump Adviser William Happer –The Age of Stupid Full Movie: Why Didn’t We Stop Climate Change When We Had the Chance? – Hurricanes and Climate Change: Climate Change Intensifies Hurricanes by Hunter Cutting

