Geschreven op 1-10-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Klimaat

Academy Award-winning actor and U.N. Messenger of Peace Leonardo DiCaprio, interviews individuals from every facet of society in both developing and developed nations, who provide unique, impassioned and pragmatic views on what must be done today and in the future to prevent the demise of climate change.

If you could know the truth about the threat of climate change — would you want to know? Before the Flood, presented by National Geographic, features Leonardo DiCaprio on a journey as a United Nations Messenger of Peace, traveling to five continents and the Arctic to witness climate change firsthand.

He goes on expeditions with scientists uncovering the reality of climate change and meets with political leaders fighting against inaction. He also discovers a calculated disinformation campaign orchestrated by powerful special interests working to confuse the public about the urgency of the growing climate crisis. With unprecedented access to thought leaders around the world, DiCaprio searches for hope in a rising tide of catastrophic news.

