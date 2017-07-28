Anders Bekeken

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power by Al Gore

Geschreven op 15-7-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Agenda, Klimaat
Pin It

Climate Changes, Truth Does Not.  A decade after An Inconvenient Truth brought climate change into the heart of popular culture, comes the riveting and rousing follow-up that shows just how close we are to a real energy revolution.

Vice President Al Gore continues his tireless fight traveling around the world training an army of climate champions and influencing international climate policy.

Cameras follow him behind the scenes – in moments both private and public, funny and poignant — as he pursues the inspirational idea that while the stakes have never been higher, the perils of climate change can be overcome with human ingenuity and passion.

Watch the new trailer for An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, the sequel to An Inconvenient Truth. In theatres July 28, 2017.

See also: An Inconvenient Truth by Al Gore: Full Movie – An Inconvenient Truth by Al Gore – The Basics of Climate Change: Climate 101 with Bill Nye, the Science Guy – Bill Nye Destroys Climate Change Denying Trump Adviser William Happer –The Age of Stupid Full Movie: Why Didn’t We Stop Climate Change When We Had the Chance?

Reageer »

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

CAPTCHA

*

Categorieën

  • Afval (515)
  • Agenda (2.682)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (113)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (656)
  • Communicatie (373)
  • Cradle to Cradle (402)
  • Design (217)
  • Dieren (169)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.080)
  • Educatie (338)
  • EEN-Armoede (251)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.710)
  • English Channel (1)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (120)
  • Geluid (21)
  • Gezondheid (275)
  • Goed Doel (110)
  • Green Deal (8)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (278)
  • Iets anders (331)
  • Int. Samenwerking (186)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (154)
  • Klimaat (1.581)
  • Licht (357)
  • Lucht (31)
  • Mensenrechten (160)
  • Milieu (729)
  • MVO (105)
  • Natuur (650)
  • Nederland (11)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (107)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (32)
  • Sport (200)
  • Vakantie (73)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (62)
  • Vervoer en OV (841)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (273)
  • Welzijnswerk (28)

    • Schrijvers

    Recente berichten

  • Nature Is Speaking by Conservation International: Ian Somerhalder is Coral Reef
  • De Nieuwe Bergen in Eindhoven by MVRDV: Groene Daken en Zonnepanelen
  • London Taxi Company Rebrands Itself As London EV Company (LEVC): The Electric TX Taxi
  • Tata Electric Bus Lineup: The Electric Hydrogen Fuell Cell Starbus by Tata
  • The eLion Zero-Emission Electric School Bus by La Compagnie Electrique Lion
  • Type A Micro Bird G5 Electric School Bus – Type D All American Electric School Bus by Blue Bird
  • Chasing Coral: How Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is Dying on a Massive Scale
  • The Biomimicry Global Design Challenge: The Ray C. Anderson Foundation’s Ray of Hope Prize
  • AskNature: World’s Most Comprehensive and Accessible Online Catalog of Nature’s Solutions
  • An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power by Al Gore
  • The Basics of Climate Change: Climate 101 with Bill Nye, the Science Guy
  • The Blue Planet 32E: A 32 Foot Electric Catamaran by Torqeedo
  • Nature Is Speaking by Conservation International: Kevin Spacey is The Rainforest
  • The Drive Green Highway Car-Carrier Vessel With Solar Powered LED Lighting by K Line
  • Renault Falcon Truck: Een Laboratorium op Wielen by Renault
  • The Sion Urban and The Sion Extender: Two Solar Powered Cars by Sono Motors
  • De Subsidieregeling Waterstof is Geopend tot 7 November 2017
  • Zonnepark De Grift met 17.000 Zonnepanelen op Bedrijventerrein De Grift in Nijmegen
  • The E-Fusion: The Fastest Electric Outboard on the Planet by Campion Boats
  • Floating Farm Rotterdam: De Drijvende Boerderij in de Rotterdamse Merwe4haven

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    Review http://www.stichtingmilieunet.nl/andersbekekenblog/ on alexa.com