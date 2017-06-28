Anders Bekeken

World Population Prospects The 2017 Revision by UN: Bijna 10 miljard Mensen op Aarde in 2050

Geschreven op 28-6-2017 - Erik van Erne. Geplaatst in Iets anders
Pin It

Volgens nieuwe berekeningen van de Verenigde Naties zijn er in 2050 bijna 10 miljard mensen op aarde. Vooral in Afrika neemt de bevolking fors toe.

In bijna alle continenten neemt de bevolking toe – behalve Europa, daar komen we later op – maar in Afrika gaat het veruit het hardst.

Volgens de VN verdubbelt het aantal inwoners van het continent de komende 30 jaar bijna. Van 1256 miljoen mensen nu naar 2528 miljoen mensen in 2050.

Zie ook: Why the world population won’t exceed 11 billion by Hans Rosling – TED@Cannes: Hans Rosling on global population growth

According to the results of the 2017 Revision, the world’s population numbered nearly 7.6 billion as of mid-2017, implying that the world has added approximately one billion inhabitants over the last twelve years. Sixty per cent of the world’s people live in Asia (4.5 billion), 17 per cent in Africa (1.3 billion), 10 per cent in Europe (742 million), 9 per cent in Latin America and the Caribbean (646 million), and the remaining 6 per cent in Northern America (361 million) and Oceania (41 million). At the global level, the numbers of men and women are roughly equal, with the male population being slightly larger than the female population.

China (1.4 billion) and India (1.3 billion) remain the two most populous countries of the world, comprising 19 and 18 per cent of the global total, respectively.

Today, the world’s population continues to grow, albeit more slowly than in the recent past. Ten years ago, the global population was growing by 1.24 per cent per year. Today, it is growing by 1.10 per cent per year, yielding an additional 83 million people annually. The world’s population is projected to increase by slightly more than one billion people over the next 13 years, reaching 8.6 billion in 2030, and to increase further to 9.8 billion in 2050 and 11.2 billion by 2100. Read more in World Population Prospects The 2017 Revision (PDF).

1 Reactie »

Één Reactie

  1. Erik van Erne zegt:

    28 juni 2017 om 20:00 | Permalink

    India’s population will soon be bigger than China by WEF

Plaats zelf een reactie:

(U heeft ruimte voor 400 tekens)

CAPTCHA

*

Categorieën

  • Afval (513)
  • Agenda (2.655)
  • Barack Obama (116)
  • Biologisch (113)
  • Blog Action Day (59)
  • Bouwen-Klussen (645)
  • Communicatie (373)
  • Cradle to Cradle (394)
  • Design (213)
  • Dieren (169)
  • Donald Trump (3)
  • Duurzaam (2.063)
  • Educatie (337)
  • EEN-Armoede (250)
  • Energie en Besparing (2.673)
  • English Channel (1)
  • Europa (29)
  • Evenementen (119)
  • Geluid (21)
  • Gezondheid (275)
  • Goed Doel (110)
  • Green Deal (8)
  • Greenwashing (112)
  • Hergebruik-Kringloop (278)
  • Iets anders (329)
  • Int. Samenwerking (186)
  • Investeren (132)
  • Kerst (154)
  • Klimaat (1.575)
  • Licht (357)
  • Lucht (31)
  • Mensenrechten (160)
  • Milieu (728)
  • MVO (103)
  • Natuur (641)
  • Nederland (11)
  • Olympische Spelen (67)
  • Oranje (156)
  • Oud & Nieuw (107)
  • Pasen (2)
  • Sinterklaas (32)
  • Sport (200)
  • Vakantie (73)
  • Valentijn (38)
  • Verkiezingen (61)
  • Vervoer en OV (816)
  • Vrijwilligerswerk (16)
  • Water (271)
  • Welzijnswerk (28)

    • Schrijvers

    Recente berichten

  • Which Countries Run On 100% Renewable Energy? Costa Rica, Iceland, Albania and Paraguay
  • World Population Prospects The 2017 Revision by UN: Bijna 10 miljard Mensen op Aarde in 2050
  • China’s One Belt One Road: The New Silk Road
  • 2050 – An Energetic Odyssey: 25.000 Mega Windmolens Goed Voor 1.200 TW op de Noordzee
  • ’s Werelds Eerste Bio-Asfalt Fietspad op Campus Wageningen University & Research (WUR)
  • Het Geen Afval Festival 2017 in Acht, Stadskanaal en Vlaardingen by Van Gansewinkel
  • ANNE (Alle Nederlanders Naar Energieneutraal): Experience Center Voor Duurzaam Wonen in Utrecht
  • Solar Highways: Integratie van Dubbelzijdige Zonnepanelen in een Geluidsscherm langs de A50
  • Nationaal Consortium Zon op Water Gaat Drie Drijvende Zonneparken van 100 MW Realiseren
  • Solar Park Aruba Airport by Pfixx Solar
  • The Island of Kauai Hawaii Powered by Solar Panels and Power Stacks by SolarCity and Tesla
  • The Sealander: The Amphibious Camper with Solar Panels by Daniel Straub
  • Het Tiny House van Mill Home met Zonnepanelen Dak by Loci
  • Scania Fabriek in Zwolle Met 22.000 Zonnepanelen op het Dak: Grootste Zonnedak van Nederland
  • Solar Island Ta’u in American Samoa Powered by Solar Panels and Power Packs by Tesla
  • Forest City Johor in Iskandar Malaysia, next to Singapore by Country Garden Pacific View (CGPV)
  • China’s Forest City Shijiazhuang: A Model of Sustainable Growth Running on Renewable Energy
  • Natuurtop 2017: Spannende Natuur bij het Camperduin bij Schoorl
  • Naar Een Duurzaam Nederland: Investeringsagenda voor Kabinetsformatie 2017 by IPO, VNG en UvW
  • Our Water, Our Future Project by The Story of Stuff

    • Links

    Milieunet op..


    Review http://www.stichtingmilieunet.nl/andersbekekenblog/ on alexa.com